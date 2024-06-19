Registration for the “Echo Programme – Band Training Camp” is open

MACAU, June 19 - To nurture talented and promising musicians in Macao and further elevate the level of original music composition in the region, the “Echo Programme – Band Training Camp”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will be open for registration from 20 June to 12 July. Professional music producers and musicians will provide selected bands with specialised training in band performance, stage performance, and music production to enhance their professional skills. Emerging bands in Macao are welcome to participate.

Applicants must be members of a band, hold a Macao SAR Permanent Resident Identity Card, and be at least 18 years old. The selected bands will receive four two-day professional guidance and training sessions from September to October. During the training camp, the bands will be required to create a new single, and mentors will provide guidance and arrangement suggestions on structure, melody, production logic, and completeness. The bands that complete the course and are recognised by the mentors will have the opportunity to perform on stage at the “hush! Beach Concerts”, and the band with the best overall performance and original work during the camp will have the chance to perform on stage at the New Year’s Eve countdown concert.

Senior musician Jason Kui will be the lead mentor for this programme, with other experienced musicians serving as guest mentors, including Lawrence Tsui (drums), Chan Siu Kei (bass), and Wendyz Zheng (vocals and harmony). Jason Kui, a Hong Kong guitarist, has collaborated with numerous singers and released his own instrumental guitar album in recent years. Lawrence Tsui is a Hong Kong pop drummer who has performed in over a hundred major concerts and is the founder of GIG STUDIO, a professional drum recording studio. Chan Siu Kei is a Hong Kong bass guitarist who has played in concerts and recordings for many singers, singing groups, and bands. Wendyz Zheng is a Hong Kong singer-songwriter who has performed as a backing vocalist and guest performer and has composed music for singers in various concerts.

IC aims to build a platform for Macao’s music creators to exchange ideas and enhance their professional skills through the “Echo Programme”, and hopes that the selected bands will continually produce high-quality and popular music works, thus contributing to the development of Macao’s original music industry. Interested citizens can submit their applications in person or by email from 20 June to 12 July. Application regulations and forms can be viewed and downloaded from the IC website at www.icm.gov.mo or from the Macao Cultural and Creative Industries website at www.macaucci.gov.mo.

For enquiries, please contact Mr Lo, staff member of IC, through tel. 8399 6275 during office hours.