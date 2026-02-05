MPU and University of Bologna Sign Dual Doctoral Degree Agreement Advancing the Development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town

MACAU, February 5 - To further internationalize higher education in Macao, promote the cultivation of international talent, and foster interdisciplinary scientific research and innovation, Professor Marcus Im, Rector of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU), led a delegation on a visit to prestigious Italian universities. During the visit, Professor Marcus Im and Professor Giovanni Molari, Rector of the University of Bologna (Unibo), signed the Agreement on Joint Award of Dual Doctoral Degrees on behalf of the two universities. This agreement marks a consensus reached between the two universities in joint research and cultivation of high-tech talent. It further strengthens academic cooperation between China and Italy, gathers international innovation resources for Macao and the Greater Bay Area, and drives the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, yielding fruitful results.

The signing ceremony took place at the Rector’s Office of Unibo, where Agreement on Joint Award of Dual Doctoral Degrees was signed jointly by Professor Marcus Im and Professor Giovanni Molari. During the ceremony, Professor Marcus Im noted that Unibo, founded in 1088 and renowned as the “Mother of Universities”, has continuously deepened cooperation with MPU in cultivating high-end talent in high-tech fields since the launch of dual doctoral degree programs in 2022. This agreement represents one of the key projects advancing the construction of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town. Aligned with MPU’s “Artificial Intelligence +” research strategy, the program focuses on joint cultivation of doctoral students in cutting-edge fields such as computer application technology and artificial intelligence, while improving mechanisms for two-way mobility and joint supervision, with the aim of jointly cultivating more high-calibre talent possessing both global vision and strong innovation capabilities.

Professor Giovanni Molari warmly welcomed the MPU delegation. He noted that the two universities have built a solid strategic partnership over the years and achieved fruitful results in multiple areas. The signing of this agreement is grounded in shared academic vision and long-standing mutual trust, and will facilitate expanded high-level research collaboration and enhanced faculty and student exchange in the future. With new opportunities arising from the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, cooperation between the two sides is expected to reach deeper and broader levels. Both parties look forward to further integrating their strengths and jointly exploring innovative academic pathways to address global challenges, contributing to the advancement of knowledge and social progress.

The representatives of Unibo attending the signing ceremony included Professor Raffaella Campaner, Deputy Rector (International Relations); Professor Andrea Omicini, Dean of the School of Computer Science and Engineering; Professor Paola Salomoni, Head of the Department of Computer Science; Professor Davide Moro, Head of the Smart Mobility and Automotive Engineering Department, and Professor Nicolò Cavina, Deputy Head of the Smart Mobility and Automotive Engineering Department.

During their stay in Italy, the MPU delegation also visited Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (Catholic University of the Sacred Heart), where they were warmly received by Assistant Rector (Global Affairs) Professor Edilio Mazzoleni and the academic team. Both parties exchanged views on frontier fields including artificial intelligence, data science, and language technology, jointly exploring potential cooperative projects and implementation plans for collaborative research, academic development, and talent cultivation in the future.

During the meeting, Marcus Im introduced the latest developments at MPU in applied sciences, particularly the focus on, and interdisciplinary advantages in artificial intelligence and data technology. He noted that Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore has accumulated rich experience in promoting interdisciplinary research and frontier academic exploration. He expressed the hope that, building upon the existing foundation for talent cultivation, the two universities would further expand diversified and in-depth cooperation, especially in the development of interdisciplinary fields, jointly contributing academic wisdom to scientific and technological innovation.

Professor Edilio Mazzoleni introduced the distinctive achievements in international cooperation, high-tech applications, language technology, and other interdisciplinary fields in Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore. He highlighted the alignment of concepts and complementary strengths between the two universities, indicating broad prospects for cooperation. He also expressed anticipation for further deepening international cooperation and achieving progress in joint research, scholar exchanges, and talent cultivation.

Representatives from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore participating in the meeting included: Professor Claudio Giannetti, Dean of the Faculty of Mathematical, Physical and Natural Sciences; Professor Marco Passarotti, Programme Director of the Master of Science in Language Computing; Professor Gianluca Samsa, Deputy Director of Overseas Education and Articulation Programmes; Ms. Zhou Qianru, Regional Manager for Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, and others.

MPU continues to expand its global campus network, building higher-level academic development platforms for its faculty and students, actively promoting the development of its internationalization strategy, gathering high-quality international resources for the construction of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, and creating a global campus. Professor Lam ChanTong, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Professor Ke Wei, Coordinator of the Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Applied Technology Programme, accompanied the delegation to the signing ceremony and visits.