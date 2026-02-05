UTM Attends Hangzhou Training Camp for the National Team of the 48th WorldSkills Competition – Hotel Reception

MACAU, February 5 - On February 2, 2026, the launch ceremony for the second phase of training for the National Team of the 48th WorldSkills Competition in the Hotel Reception category was held at Hangzhou First Technician College. Representatives from the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) were invited to attend the event, further strengthening coordination and cooperation with mainland training bases and supporting the national team as it prepares for the WorldSkills Competition.

As a co‑founder and technical support unit of the WorldSkills Competition Macao Comprehensive Training Base, UTM has long been committed to promoting integrated skills development between Guangdong and Macao. The Base, located at Angsana Zhuhai Hengqin, was jointly established by UTM, the Labour Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR Government, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Macao Investment (Hengqin) Health Management Co. Ltd. Angsana Hotel Branch. It serves as a pilot platform for two WorldSkills categories—Restaurant Service and Hotel Reception—and acts as a bridge for professional skills exchange and training between Guangdong and Macao.

In December 2025, the Base—under the name Macao Investment (Hengqin) Health Management Co. Ltd. Angsana Hotel Branch—was officially designated as a National Training Base for the Hotel Reception category of the 48th WorldSkills Competition. This recognition marks a significant milestone, demonstrating national-level affirmation of the Guangdong–Macao collaborative model for developing WorldSkills talent.

UTM’s participation in the Hangzhou training camp enables its representatives to gain deeper insight into the national team’s latest training progress and technical standards. It also lays important groundwork for the Base to assume more national-level training responsibilities in the future and to promote mutual visits and exchange activities among competitors from both regions.

During the event, UTM’s representative took part in the full programme and engaged in in-depth discussions with the national technical expert team, Hangzhou First Technician College, and other participating organisations. Key topics included systematic operational training for the Hotel Reception category, refinement of simulation training plans, and sharing Macao’s experience in hotel service skills development and WorldSkills preparation.

Looking ahead, UTM will continue to leverage the WorldSkills Competition Macao Comprehensive Training Base and National Training Base for the Hotel Reception category of the 48th WorldSkills Competition to deepen collaboration with other national WorldSkills training bases. UTM will further strengthen cooperation in technical support and talent exchange, broaden the international perspectives of competitors in the Hotel Reception category, and contribute high-quality resources to the development of a skills talent hub in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area—thereby supporting high-quality regional development.