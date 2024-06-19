Macao Orchestra presents the concert “70 Years Back in Time” in collaboration with French pianist Lise de la Salle performing works by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Nikolay Rimsky-Korsakov

MACAU, June 19 - Presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company Limited and the Sands China Performing Arts Programme, the concert “70 Years Back in Time – Rachmaninoff” will be held on 6 July (Saturday), at 8pm, at The Venetian Theatre. In collaboration with French pianist Lise de la Salle, under the baton of the Macao Orchestra’s Music Director and Principal Conductor Lio Kuokman, the Orchestra will perform three works by Russian composers Nikolay Rimsky-Korsakov and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network.

French pianist Lise de la Salle is an emerging young musician who earned a reputation for her award-winning albums and concerts performed around the world. She demonstrated extraordinary skills since she started learning piano at the age of 4, and gave her first concert five years later in a live broadcast on Radio France. At the age of 16, she recorded her first album, which was selected as “Recording of the Month” by the Gramophone magazine. Since then, she has been active in the international music scene and has performed as a soloist with various leading orchestras. In 2014, she became the first Artist-in-Residence of the Zurich Opera Theatre, showcasing her exceptional skills.

In the concert, the Macao Orchestra will join hands with the pianist Lise de la Salle to perform the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini and the Symphonic Dances by Rachmaninoff, which meticulously integrate famous melodies of predecessors and Rachmaninoff himself to create magnificent masterpieces in a grand structure with capricious changes. The Orchestra will also perform the Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky-Korsakov, a dazzling and passionate piece that fully showcases the unique charm of the various instruments of an Orchestra, allowing the audience to appreciate the diverse elements of a symphonic orchestra.

The Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season is co-organised by Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. and Wynn Macau Ltd, with the support of the Bank of China Macau Branch. The concert “70 Years Back in Time - Rachmaninoff” is title-sponsored by the Sands China Performing Arts Programme, and will last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with an interval. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network at MOP300, MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150. The public can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.