【Tourism + gastronomy】Five Cities of Gastronomy from Europe, Africa and Oceania present a feast of culinary delights at “City of Gastronomy Showcase”

MACAU, June 19 - The “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” welcomes the public at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 14 to 23 June. As one of the three major highlights, the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” brings together chefs from 26 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide across Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, South and North Americas, to conduct 60 wonderful sessions of culinary showcase. The event fosters concerted development between “tourism + gastronomy” and radiates Macao’s dynamic and strengths as a platform and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Free sampling of delicacies from five Cities of Gastronomy in Europe, Africa and Oceania

The “City of Gastronomy Showcase” is staging six to seven sessions from 3:30 p.m. to about 10 p.m. daily until 23 June.

Following the culinary showcases of the Chinese Cities of Gastronomy, which have attracted many residents and visitors to the event for food sampling, more Cities of Gastronomy from other countries and regions are taking the stage successively. Among them, five Cities of Gastronomy from Europe, Africa and Oceania, including Bohicon (Benin), Launceston (Australia), Östersund (Sweden), Parma (Italy) and Thessaloniki (Greece), present ten sessions of culinary showcase imbued with unique flavors at the Main Stage along Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf during the event.

The signature dishes include Bomiwô, Cape Grim Beef Tartare, Mushroom Butter Foam, Flavours of Parma in a Risotto and Octopus Giouvetsi, among others. Chefs from these cities share their culinary skills and knowledge. There are free sampling sessions as well. Residents and visitors can get immersed in the unique gastronomic culture and glamour of different cities.

Please visit the themed website for the latest information and schedule of the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” (including 60 wonderful sessions of culinary showcase presented by 26 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide): https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2024.

Alongside the “City of Gastronomy Showcase”, the “International Gastronomy Promenade” offers a wide selection of Asian delicacies presented by 100 food stalls. There are about 700 catering seats, a game zone and a seaside bar zone, as well as lively performances.

Macao radiates strengths as an exchange platform and Creative City of Gastronomy

In this year of dual celebrations, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” not just manifests Macao’s unique glamour as an international City of Gastronomy, but also provides an interactive and exchange platform for residents and visitors, while deepening integration of gastronomy with wellness and tourism, among other fields. The event promotes Macao’s tourism and catering industry development, in line with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification, manifesting Macao’s dynamic and strengths as a platform and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.