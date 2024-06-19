Canned Vegetable Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $28.36 Billion by 2028

Canned Vegetable Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The canned vegetable market is projected to grow from $21.96 billion in 2023 to $23.06 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5%. This growth is driven by consumers seeking more diverse flavor profiles and ethnic cuisines, a rising demand for premium and organic canned vegetables, the growing popularity of plant-based diets, consumers increasingly looking for healthier food options, and a rise in demand for convenience foods. The market is anticipated to reach $28.36 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Rise in Packaged Food Consumption Fuels Growth of Canned Vegetable Market

The rise in the consumption of various packaged food products is expected to propel the growth of the canned vegetable market. Packaged food refers to items processed, preserved, and sealed in packaging for convenience, preservation, and distribution, often including various pre-cooked or ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and ingredients. Consumption of packaged food products is on the rise due to changing lifestyles, convenience demands, and the globalization of food markets, offering diverse options to consumers seeking quick and easy meal solutions. Canned vegetables simplify meal preparation and enhance flavor profiles.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the market include Nestlé S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Dole plc, Del Monte Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods Inc., Bonduelle SA, Whole Foods Market Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Goya Foods Inc., Seneca Foods Corporation, Hanover Foods Corp., Century Pacific Food Inc., Landec Corporation, CHB Group, Ban Mai company, Planet Green Holdings Corp., Cento Fine Foods Inc., Ayam Brand, Edinborough Products (Pvt) Limited, Libby's, Farmer’s Market Foods, and Mediterranea Belfiore SRL.

Organic Canned Tomatoes and Sustainable Farming Innovations Drive Growth in Canned Vegetable Market

Major companies in the canned vegetable market prioritize revenue growth by introducing innovative products with an organic canned vegetable offering. Organic canned vegetables are grown without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers, harvested at peak ripeness, and preserved in cans without added preservatives, maintaining their organic integrity.

Segments:

• Type: Sliced, Peeled, Other Types

• Distribution Channel: Store-Based, Non-Store-Based

• Application: Culinary, Salads And Soups, Toppings And Dressings, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the canned vegetable market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the canned vegetable market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Canned vegetables refer to vegetables that have been processed, cooked, and sealed in airtight containers for preservation. This method involves heating the vegetables to a high temperature to kill bacteria and enzymes, thereby extending their shelf life. The canning helps to retain nutrients and flavor, making these vegetables convenient and accessible for consumption at any time. The main types of the canned vegetable market are sliced, peeled, and other types. Canned vegetables are cut into thin, flat pieces, usually uniform in shape and size, ready to be used directly without further chopping. The various distribution channels include store-based and non-store-based used for various applications such as culinary, salads and soups, toppings and dressings, and others.

Canned Vegetable Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Canned Vegetable Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on canned vegetable market size, canned vegetable market drivers and trends, canned vegetable market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The canned vegetable market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

