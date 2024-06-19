Recruitment Smart Secures Major Funding Boost to Accelerate Growth and Innovation
Recruitment Smart secures £2M funding to expand in the Middle East & enhance its AI-driven talent acquisition solutions for diverse & inclusive hiring.
With the support of our investors and the dedication of our talented team, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and create an even greater impact in the months and years ahead.”LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment Smart, the pioneering force in AI-driven talent acquisition, announces a significant milestone with the recent infusion of funds from esteemed investors, including Black Finch Ventures, Aran Ventures, and a few high-net-worth individuals. The funding, totaling £2 million, marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey, propelling it towards expanded horizons and impactful growth initiatives specifically in the Middle East market. Recruitment Smart is already working with a global customer base like Al-Futtaim Group, Malaysian Airlines, Oil and gas firms like PTTEP in Thailand, and many more in the Middle East region.
— Pawan Lokwani, Co-Founder of Recruitment Smart
As an organization committed to driving innovation and advancing the global agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Recruitment Smart stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the employment landscape. With a steadfast dedication to fostering inclusivity and equal opportunity, Recruitment Smart's cutting-edge Enterprise Talent Gen AI SaaS solution has been instrumental in transforming the recruitment processes of leading global enterprises by 10X across various sectors including Beverages, Telecom, Technology, Airlines, Oil & Gas, and Retail.
What sets Recruitment Smart apart is its unparalleled commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance candidate diversity at every stage of the recruitment lifecycle. Through advanced algorithms powered by self-learning artificial intelligence, Recruitment Smart enables its clients to achieve a 10X increase in candidate diversity in sourcing, screening, and engagement, thereby driving meaningful progress toward building diverse and inclusive workforces worldwide.
With a diverse client base spanning Europe, the United States, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, Recruitment Smart has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their talent acquisition strategies and unlock the full potential of their workforce. The recent funding will primarily fuel the company's growth initiatives in the Middle East, further solidifying Recruitment Smart's presence in this key market. Additionally, the company will allocate resources towards the development of a Large Language Model (LLM) tailored specifically to the talent market, enabling clients to harness the power of advanced language processing capabilities to drive superior results in talent acquisition.
"This funding represents a significant vote of confidence in our vision and capabilities," said Pawan Lokwani, Co-Founder of Recruitment Smart. "We are thrilled to embark on this next phase of growth, fueled by our unwavering commitment to innovation and our mission of driving positive change in the global recruitment landscape. With the support of our investors and the dedication of our talented team, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and create an even greater impact in the months and years ahead."
As Recruitment Smart continues to push the boundaries of innovation and drive progress towards key SDG goals of employment, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower organizations and individuals alike to realize their full potential in the ever-evolving world of work.
About Recruitment Smart
Recruitment Smart is a leading provider of AI-driven talent acquisition solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the recruitment landscape and advancing the global agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through its innovative Enterprise Talent AI SaaS solution, Recruitment Smart empowers organizations to enhance candidate diversity, streamline recruitment processes, and unlock the full potential of their workforce. With a diverse client base spanning industries and regions, Recruitment Smart is committed to driving positive change and fostering inclusive and equitable employment opportunities worldwide.
For more details, visit the original press release on our website- https://recruitmentsmart.com/recruitment-smart-secures-funding-growth-innovation/
Harshita Kapoor
Recruitment Smart Technologies
+44 20 3129 9446
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn