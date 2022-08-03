Recruitment Smart Won the New to World Technology Award at the E2E Scale-up Awards 2022
Recruitment Smart- a leading talent intelligence company in the HR Tech industry won the New to World Technology Award at the E2E Scale-up Awards 2022
This award is a noteworthy testimony of Recruitment Smart's perseverance to deliver the best AI-powered hiring experience through our talent intelligence platform- SniperAI”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment Smart is super excited to announce that it has won a glorious award at the E2E Scaleup Awards 2022- New to World Technology. The award ceremony took place on 21st July 2022 at The Clubhouse – London. The Global Scale-Up Awards supported ideas that better the world, foster global innovation, celebrate entrepreneurship and build a global community of phenomenal individuals by gathering global leaders and investors from across the world with founders of innovative companies in various sectors.
— Vikas Singh- Co-Founder & CBO of Recruitment Smart
This recognition is highly instrumental for the team of Recruitment Smart as a leading talent intelligence software company as it contended with some of the most significant innovators in the field of technology and it recognizes our consistent effort of revolutionizing the recruitment landscape by leveraging the power of AI.
Recruitment Smart has been at the forefront of transforming the talent acquisition cycle by introducing automation in the hiring process, addressing hiring biases, using data-driven analytics to help make better hiring decisions and enhancing the candidate experience, employer branding and hiring efficiency.
Overjoyed by receiving this award, Mr Vikas Singh- the Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Recruitment Smart said, ‘This award is a testimony of the perseverance of everyone in our team who has worked relentlessly to deliver the best experience of hiring through our talent intelligence platform. As one of the key players in the HR tech industry, Recruitment Smart is consistently working on delivering a futuristic talent intelligence solution that mitigates and tackles the obstacles and streamlines the talent acquisition process of companies globally.’
The award ceremony was a great opportunity to connect with our counterparts and other innovators, and key entrepreneurs and listen to some great minds speak like John Caudwell- a British entrepreneur and philanthropist.
SniperAI and JeevesAI- the two flagship products of Recruitment Smart currently help 27 organizations in transforming their hiring process with AI that belongs to diverse industries with a large global footprint and helps them hire over 60,000 employees every year in over 70 countries. Their comprehensive AI capabilities are helping our clients create value drivers at different stages resulting in over 60% optimization of the process, reducing sourcing costs by 37%, improving time to hire by 25%, and enhancing candidate outreach and engagement by 60%.
About E2E
E2E is at the epicenter of the entrepreneurial evolution as it connects like-minded entrepreneurs, providing access to finance, non-execs, and high-quality corporate services. Founded in 2011 by Shalini Khemka, E2E has developed into an exciting and thriving powerhouse of ground-breaking entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, and entrepreneurial non-execs. E2E has hosted 300 events in 11 different cities supporting 30,000 entrepreneurs.
About Recruitment Smart
Based in the City of London, Recruitment Smart is a tech startup on a mission to bring disruptive technology to the recruitment industry. Our team includes veterans from both the recruitment and tech industries. Our ethos is to build products that are highly-attuned to our customer’s needs and value requirements.
