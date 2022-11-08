Recruitment Smart Recognized in the Top 50 Fastest Growing UK Tech Firms by SVC2UK 2022
Recruitment Smart is now an exclusive member of the SVC2UK 2022 and is recognized as one of the top 50 fastest-growing tech firms in the UK.LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM , November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment Smart is excited to announce that it is now an exclusive member of the SVC2UK Scale Up Club 2022. The 2022 Silicon Valley Comes to The UK Scale Up Club (SVC2UK) has recognized our organization as one of the top 50 fastest-growing tech firms in the UK. SVC2UK exists to support UK and London scale-ups, champion an inclusive and diverse ecosystem, and inspire the next generation of innovators.
We are also looking forward to attending the SVC2UK SUMMIT 2022 set to be held on 8-10 November 2022. The exclusive summit will bring together the greatest minds in the tech community, leading entrepreneurs, investors, and global thought leaders from the US and UK to discuss international scaling and collaboration, the game-changing ideas of the future, and the role technology can play in solving some of the greatest challenges of our time.
This year’s event series will see top headline speakers and thought leaders from across the UK and US, including Michael Acton Smith OBE, Co-Founder of Calm; Rishi Khosla, CEO of Oak North; Anne Boden, CEO of Starling Bank; Sherry Coutu, Serial Entrepreneur and Angel investor and Jeff Kolovson, Co-founder and COO of Faire.
Recruitment Smart is leading the HR tech industry with its revolutionary talent intelligence suite that includes its 2 flagship products- SniperAI and JeevesAI.
SniperAI is a technology devised to employ machine learning to match CVs and job specifications at blazing speed and with stunning accuracy whilst removing biases from the hiring process to improve your Diversity and Inclusion index. While JeevesAI, the conversational AI from Recruitment Smart can energise the current applicant tracking system of its clients and improves the candidate experience, employer branding, and hiring efficiency.
Recruitment Smart with its leading talent intelligence platform – SniperAI has been at the forefront of transforming the talent acquisition cycle by introducing AI in recruitment that has resulted in automation in the hiring process, addressing hiring biases, use of data-driven analytics to help make better hiring decisions and the enhancement of candidate experience, employer branding and hiring efficiency.
SniperAI and JeevesAI – the two flagship products of Recruitment Smart currently help 27 organizations in transforming their hiring process with AI that belongs to diverse industries with a large global footprint and helps them hire over 60,000 employees every year in over 70 countries. Their comprehensive AI capabilities are helping our clients create value drivers at different stages resulting in over 60% optimization of the process, reducing sourcing costs by 37%, improving time to hire by 25%, and enhancing candidate outreach and engagement by 60%.
About SVC2UK
Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK), was founded in 2006, by Reid Hoffman, Sherry Coutu CBE, and Ellen Levy who felt compelled to fuel the global ecosystem for tech entrepreneurship. Now run out of London & Partners, SVC2UK exists to support UK and London scale-ups, champion an inclusive and diverse ecosystem, and inspire the next generation of innovators.
It runs 3 core programs each year that include – the Annual November Summit, Scales Up Club, and Beyond HERizons – that connect innovators, investors, and founders to academics, students, policymakers, and first-time founders.
About London & Partners
London & Partners is the business growth and destination agency for London. Our mission is to create economic growth that is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive. We are a not-for-profit company and operate as a social enterprise, half funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and half from other sources including our portfolio of commercial ventures.
About Recruitment Smart
Based in the City of London, Recruitment Smart is a tech startup on a mission to bring disruptive technology to the recruitment industry. Our team includes veterans from both the recruitment and tech industries. Our ethos is to build products that are highly attuned to our customer’s needs and value requirements.
