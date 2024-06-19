State Trooper Struck By Impaired Driver In Work Zone

June 19, 2024

(Bethesda, MD) – A Maryland State Trooper was struck by a suspected impaired driver while inside his patrol vehicle in a work zone in Montgomery County early this morning.

The accused is identified as Nithya Ramani, 37, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. Ramani was charged with driving under the influence. She was the operator and sole occupant of a red Honda Accord involved in the crash. She was uninjured in the incident.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. today, a state trooper was inside his marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated in lane 1 of a work zone on the outer loop I-495 and Greentree Road in Montgomery County. Lanes 1 and 2 were blocked with orange traffic cones, arrow boards and signs indicating the work zone ahead.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a red Honda, later identified as Ramani, traveled into the work zone. She struck the right rear of the trooper’s patrol vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Troopers from the Rockville Barrack responded to the crash. After observing signs of impairment, Ramani was arrested on the scene.

The trooper was not transported from the scene. The investigation continues.

###

