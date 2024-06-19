Global Trends in Cranberries: Market Analysis and Forecast

Cranberries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Cranberries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cranberries market, characterized by small, tart, red berries grown in bogs or marshes, has experienced steady growth in recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $2.25 billion in 2023 to $2.35 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This growth can be attributed to increased traditional use in various food products, heightened consumer awareness of health benefits, expanded cultivation, rising consumption of on-the-go snacks, and heightened demand from the processing industry.

Driving Factors Behind Market Growth

In the coming years, the cranberries market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $2.83 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8%. This growth will be fueled by the rising popularity of cranberry-based functional beverages, increasing trends towards plant-based and vegan diets, growing demand for organic and natural products, rising consumer interest in dietary health benefits, and heightened attention to urinary tract infection (UTI) prevention.

Explore the global cranberries market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15151&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Del Monte Foods Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., and Mariani Packing Co. Inc. are pivotal in the cranberries market. These companies focus on innovative products like standardized whole fruit cranberry powder to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, Fruit d’Or's Pro Cran d’Or and Pro Cran Naturelle 80-mesh cranberry powders, launched in January 2022, meet FDA requirements for reduced UTI risk claims, catering to diverse delivery systems including softgels and gummies.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Fresh Fruits, Freeze Dried, Air Dried, Other Product Types

• Nature: Conventional, Organic

• End-User: Bakery, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereals, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Way

North America dominated the cranberries market in 2023 and is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global cranberries market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cranberries-global-market-report

Cranberries Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cranberries Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cranberries market size, cranberries market drivers and trends, cranberries market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cranberries market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fish Processing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fish-processing-global-market-report

Flower And Ornamental Plant Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flower-and-ornamental-plant-global-market-report

Forage Seeds Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/forage-seeds-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293