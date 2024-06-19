Free Webinar on Chinese Social Media Enhance Business Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Overview:
In 2023, China solidified its position as a dominant force in global tourism, boasting 89 million outbound tourists who collectively spent an unprecedented $196 billion. As these figures continue to grow, understanding and engaging this powerful consumer base through Chinese social media becomes crucial for any business looking to capitalize on China's expansive tourism market.
Detailed Webinar Agenda:
- Introduction to Key Chinese Social Media Platforms: The functionalities and audience reach of major platforms like WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, and Little Red Book will be explored. Understanding the unique aspects of each platform can help tailor the marketing strategies to better suit the preferences of Chinese users.
- Effective Engagement Strategies: Know how to craft content that resonates with Chinese audiences, ensuring the message is not only seen but impactful.
- Monetization Techniques: The experts will share insights on transforming the social media interactions into profitable outcomes. Discover the secrets to monetizing the digital presence in a market as vast as China's.
- Operational Best Practices: It will provide guidance on managing the social media accounts, focusing on efficiency and effectiveness to maintain a dynamic online presence.
- Increasing Chinese Tourist Inflow: Specific strategies will be discussed to attract more Chinese tourists to the destinations, leveraging both traditional and innovative marketing tactics.
Why This Webinar Is a Must-Attend:
The China i2i Group has been at the forefront of connecting international businesses with Chinese consumers. The extensive network includes over 11 million Chinese global travelers and partnerships with 100+ worldwide clients. This webinar is a culmination of our decades-long expertise, packaged into actionable strategies that you can apply immediately.
Speaker Profile:
Alexander Glos, the longstanding CEO of the China i2i Group, will be leading the webinar. With 25 years of executive experience and more than two decades living in China, Alexander offers invaluable insights into the Chinese market dynamics. Under his leadership, the i2i Group has become a pivotal player in bridging the gap between China and the global travel industry.
About China i2i Group:
With offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong, the China i2i Group provides an array of services including strategic marketing, media content development, sales optimization, public relations, and comprehensive communications solutions. Our clientele ranges from luxury hotel brands to car rental companies, each benefiting from tailored strategies that address the nuances of initiating and sustaining growth in and from China.
Registration Perks:
- Resource Materials: All participants will receive a video and PowerPoint presentation of the webinar, ensuring you can revisit the wealth of information shared.
- Development Kit: Includes a detailed guide on cultivating and expanding your presence within Chinese social media.
- Free Expert Consultation: Start on the right foot with a personal consultation to help you navigate the initial steps of entering Chinese social media.
Reserve Your Spot for the June 26, 2024 Webinar:
- 11:00 AM Dubai Time: Register Here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hnCuSykyTe6toHlP5q-VFg
- 2:00 PM Frankfurt Time: Register Here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FhAJPfM2SUC43UQcjNM2XA
For More Information
Alexander Glos
CEO, China i2i Group
Phone: +86 21 6095 6570
Mobile/Whatsapp: +86 185 1613 2242
Email: aglos@i2imedia.net
i2i Group LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/i2i-group-china
WeChat: tbk2000
Alexander Glos LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/alexander-glos-a5872114
Skype: Alexanderglos
Website: www.i2i-china.com
