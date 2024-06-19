China i2i Group Launches China WeChat & Little Red Book Platforms for Accor Middle East & Levant
The China i2i Group is excited to announce the launch of dedicated social media platforms, China WeChat and Little Red Book, for Accor hotel properties across the Middle East and Levant regions. This initiative aims to enhance Accor's outreach to the rapidly growing market of Chinese travelers and travel professionals.
Innovative Social Media Integration
China WeChat and Little Red Book are two of the most influential social media platforms in China, boasting millions of active users. By integrating these platforms, Accor properties can create a dynamic and engaging presence tailored to Chinese audiences. The platforms will facilitate the sharing of rich media content, promotional offers, and personalized travel experiences directly to potential Chinese travelers.
Direct Engagement with Chinese Travelers
These platforms will provide Accor properties with a unique opportunity to directly engage with Chinese individual travelers, group travelers, and travel resellers. This includes travel agencies, tour operators, MICE managers, corporate travel planners, luxury agencies, and wholesalers. The ability to send targeted messages and content will help Accor properties build stronger relationships with this valuable demographic.
Extensive Reach and Targeted Marketing
Participating hotels will have the chance to develop targeted messages for over 11 million global Chinese travelers and 12,000 Chinese travel agencies and tour operators. The platforms will allow for advertising, property content placement in articles, and the creation of region and brand stories. Additionally, these platforms will enable direct connections to reservation systems, sales teams, and more, streamlining the booking process and enhancing customer service.
Competitive Advantage
This initiative gives participating properties a significant advantage in connecting with Chinese travelers, who last year alone comprised nearly 80 million global travelers and spent $196 billion. By leveraging China WeChat and Little Red Book, Accor properties can tap into this lucrative market and stand out from competitors in the Middle East and Levant regions.
Future-Proofing Hospitality
With the growing influence of Chinese travelers on the global tourism industry, it is crucial for hospitality providers to adopt innovative strategies to attract and retain this audience. The China i2i Group's introduction of China WeChat and Little Red Book platforms is a forward-thinking move that positions Accor properties at the forefront of this trend.
Quotation from Alexander Glos
"Launching these platforms marks a significant milestone for Accor properties in the Middle East and Levant regions. We are thrilled to offer a unique avenue for these hotels to connect directly with Chinese travelers, enhancing their reach and engagement in this rapidly expanding market," said Alexander Glos, CEO of China i2i Group. "Our goal is to empower Accor properties with the tools and insights they need to succeed in attracting and serving Chinese guests, ultimately driving growth and innovation in the hospitality industry."
For More Information
For more information on the platform and community available to all Accor properties in the region, please contact:
Alexander Glos
CEO, China i2i Group
Phone: +86 21 6095 6570
Mobile/Whatsapp: +86 185 1613 2242
Email: aglos@i2imedia.net
i2i Group LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/i2i-group-china
WeChat: tbk2000
Alexander Glos LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/alexander-glos-a5872114
Skype: Alexanderglos
Website: www.i2i-china.com
This is Just The Beginning!
MIN XU
i2i Group
+86 156 1886 0853
xumin@i2imedia.net