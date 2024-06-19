Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,344 in the last 365 days.

China i2i Group Launches China WeChat & Little Red Book Platforms for Accor Middle East & Levant

SAUDI ARABIA, SAUDI ARABIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The China i2i Group is excited to announce the launch of dedicated social media platforms, China WeChat and Little Red Book, for Accor hotel properties across the Middle East and Levant regions. This initiative aims to enhance Accor's outreach to the rapidly growing market of Chinese travelers and travel professionals.

Innovative Social Media Integration

China WeChat and Little Red Book are two of the most influential social media platforms in China, boasting millions of active users. By integrating these platforms, Accor properties can create a dynamic and engaging presence tailored to Chinese audiences. The platforms will facilitate the sharing of rich media content, promotional offers, and personalized travel experiences directly to potential Chinese travelers.

Direct Engagement with Chinese Travelers

These platforms will provide Accor properties with a unique opportunity to directly engage with Chinese individual travelers, group travelers, and travel resellers. This includes travel agencies, tour operators, MICE managers, corporate travel planners, luxury agencies, and wholesalers. The ability to send targeted messages and content will help Accor properties build stronger relationships with this valuable demographic.

Extensive Reach and Targeted Marketing

Participating hotels will have the chance to develop targeted messages for over 11 million global Chinese travelers and 12,000 Chinese travel agencies and tour operators. The platforms will allow for advertising, property content placement in articles, and the creation of region and brand stories. Additionally, these platforms will enable direct connections to reservation systems, sales teams, and more, streamlining the booking process and enhancing customer service.

Competitive Advantage

This initiative gives participating properties a significant advantage in connecting with Chinese travelers, who last year alone comprised nearly 80 million global travelers and spent $196 billion. By leveraging China WeChat and Little Red Book, Accor properties can tap into this lucrative market and stand out from competitors in the Middle East and Levant regions.

Future-Proofing Hospitality

With the growing influence of Chinese travelers on the global tourism industry, it is crucial for hospitality providers to adopt innovative strategies to attract and retain this audience. The China i2i Group's introduction of China WeChat and Little Red Book platforms is a forward-thinking move that positions Accor properties at the forefront of this trend.

Quotation from Alexander Glos
"Launching these platforms marks a significant milestone for Accor properties in the Middle East and Levant regions. We are thrilled to offer a unique avenue for these hotels to connect directly with Chinese travelers, enhancing their reach and engagement in this rapidly expanding market," said Alexander Glos, CEO of China i2i Group. "Our goal is to empower Accor properties with the tools and insights they need to succeed in attracting and serving Chinese guests, ultimately driving growth and innovation in the hospitality industry."


For More Information

For more information on the platform and community available to all Accor properties in the region, please contact:

Alexander Glos
CEO, China i2i Group

Phone: +86 21 6095 6570
Mobile/Whatsapp: +86 185 1613 2242
Email: aglos@i2imedia.net
i2i Group LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/i2i-group-china

WeChat: tbk2000
Alexander Glos LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/alexander-glos-a5872114
Skype: Alexanderglos
Website: www.i2i-china.com

This is Just The Beginning!

MIN XU
i2i Group
+86 156 1886 0853
xumin@i2imedia.net

You just read:

China i2i Group Launches China WeChat & Little Red Book Platforms for Accor Middle East & Levant

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more