China Vistors Summit Expanding to Saudi Arabia
June 3, 2024–The China i2i Group is pleased to announce the launch of The CVS Saudi ArabiaSAUDI ARABIA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The China i2i Group is pleased to announce the launch of The CVS Saudi Arabia, to be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with The Saudi Tourism Authority and Taiba Investments Company.
The CVS Saudi Arabia will attract 120+ Chinese travel buyers, including travel agencies, tour operators, wholesalers, luxury travel agents, corporate travel planners, business travel agencies, MICE agents, online travel agencies, as well as specialty firms for adventure, culinary, historical tours, and more. Additionally, a contingent of Chinese media representatives will be in attendance.
The CVS Saudi Arabia will span two days, offering travel suppliers from across Saudi Arabia the opportunity for face-to-face meetings with these Chinese buyers and media. Saudi Arabian travel suppliers will have the flexibility to select the buyers they wish to meet with, customizing their meeting experience to align with their product and profit goals.
In addition to the one-on-one meetings, the CVS Saudi Arabia will provide ample networking opportunities during group breakfasts, refreshment breaks, lunches, afternoon teas, and dinner receptions.
During the event, Chinese buyers will be invited to participate in various city and regional tours, hotel and attraction site inspections, meetings with MICE venues and partnerships, as well as engagements with local Saudi Arabian government and tourism dignitaries and officials.
Alexander Glos, CEO of China i2i and producer of the CVS, commented, "The extension and expansion of the CVS to Saudi Arabia present an exciting opportunity for everyone. As Saudi Arabia emerges as one of the most intriguing and dynamic travel destinations globally, Chinese travelers will be eager to explore, learn, and embark on great adventures throughout the country."
Underlining the significance of the Chinese market, Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC Markets, Saudi Tourism Authority, emphasized, “China, the world's second most populous country has strong purchasing power and a love of travel. We are upbeat about the tourism market and expect China to be one of our top three source markets by 2030. China represents immense potential in terms of tourism volume and value, and we look forward to welcoming Chinese travelers to explore Saudi's vibrant culture, rich heritage, and diverse offerings. With our esteemed partners, we’re opening doors to a world of wonder and making the destination more accessible to all type of holidaymakers in search of once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Since its inception in 2008, the CVS has been produced around the world in the Middle East, Europe, Southeast Asia, East Asia, and North America. During this time, more than 3,500 Chinese travel agencies and tour operators have directly connected with 2,800 travel suppliers at these events.
MIN XU
China i2i Group / China Visitors Summit
15618860853
email us here