Navigating Data Security and Compliance in Digital Surgery Technologies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital surgery technologies market, encompassing advancements in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), robotics, and data analytics, is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. Starting from $0.83 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $1.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6%. This growth trajectory reflects increasing adoption driven by factors such as the aging population, globalization of healthcare, and innovations in surgical practices.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Driving Market Expansion

The rise in chronic diseases, exacerbated by factors like aging populations and urbanization, underscores the need for precise and efficient surgical interventions. Digital surgery technologies enhance surgical precision and safety, crucial for managing complex chronic conditions. As chronic disease prevalence is expected to nearly double by 2050, from 46.62 million in 2020 to 93.03 million, the market is anticipated to reach $3.55 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 33.8%.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the digital surgery technologies market include Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, and more. These firms are driving innovation with advanced robotic solutions aimed at enhancing surgical outcomes and patient safety. For instance, DePuy Synthes launched the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for precise total knee replacement surgeries, integrating advanced robotics with comprehensive orthopedic systems.

Digital Surgery Technologies Market Segments

• Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

• Product Type:

• Surgical Navigation and Advanced Visualization

• Surgical Simulation

• Surgical Planning

• Surgical Data Science

• Technology:

• Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

• Internet of Things and Robotics

• Extended Reality

• Other Technologies

• Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

• End User:

• Insurance Companies

• Medical Device Vendors

• Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Education and Research Institutes

• Other End Users

Region Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America dominated the digital surgery technologies market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in countries like China and India.

