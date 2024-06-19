Tell us what you think about a proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 18 over Stoney Creek in Clay County

Posted on: June 12, 2024

AMES, Iowa – June 12, 2024 – Tell us what you think about the proposed bridge replacement on U.S. 18 over Stoney Creek, between Everly and Spencer in Clay County (Event# 5966).

The new bridge will be 140 feet long x 44 feet wide. This replaces the existing 76-foot-long by 30-foot-wide bridge that was built in 1957.

Construction is scheduled to start in the spring of 2026 and be completed in the fall of 2026. U.S. 18 will be detoured during construction. The proposed detour is Clay County roads M-27, B-24, M-38, and 360th Street.

SUBMIT A COMMENT OR QUESTION BY MONDAY, JUNE 24

VIEW PROJECT PLANS



For questions about the project or for free translation services, contact:

Shane Tymkowicz, Assistant District Engineer

Iowa DOT District 3 Office

6409 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, Iowa 51106

Phone 712-274-5834 or 800-579-2713, email [email protected]

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita información en otro idioma o si necesita un traductor. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.



