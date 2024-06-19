Overnight lane closures on northbound U.S. 218 in Waterloo scheduled for Tuesday night, June 18

Posted on: June 12, 2024

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – June 12, 2024 – If you drive on northbound U.S. 218 in Waterloo you need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that may slow down your trip.

Beginning on Tuesday night, June 18, into Wednesday, June 19, weather permitting, crews will install temporary barrier rail and traffic control devices so bridge deck work can take place on a bridge over several streets on northbound U.S. 218.

Two open lanes of traffic will be maintained but will be shifted in each stage of the project to keep you away from the work area. This project is expected to be completed by mid-August.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or [email protected]