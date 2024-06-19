The Latest Issue of MPU Magazine “Sprouting” is Now Released

MACAU, June 19 - The latest issue of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU)’s magazine, “Sprouting,” has been released. Themed “Intelligent Drug Spectra Research,” the magazine aims to share MPU's educational and research achievements and developments with the local community and international academic institutions through cover stories, features, development focuses, interviews, and campus updates.

The cover story of this issue, titled “Smart Pharmacopoeia: AI-Enhanced Discovery of Anti-Tuberculosis Drugs,” focuses on the latest research advancements at MPU's Centre for Artificial Intelligence Driven Drug Discovery. Given the increasing drug resistance of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the research team utilizes artificial intelligence and computer-assisted drug design to screen for new drugs, aiming to develop more effective treatment options to combat this global health challenge. Additionally, the feature article “Reimagining Cultural Heritage: Unpacking the Drivers of Postmodern Tourism Diversity” explores how postmodern travelers reconnect with history and modernity through cultural heritage site exploration, emphasizing the importance of cultural experiences in contemporary travel.

Moreover, the magazine features Professor Liu Huanxiang, a leading figure in AI drug discovery, and Professor Joaquim Ramos de Carvalho, an expert in Sino-Lusophone studies. They share insights into pushing the boundaries of knowledge and technology in their respective fields. At the same time, the campus update section highlights the “Open Day and Scholarship Awards Ceremony,” showcasing MPU's significant achievements in teaching and talent development, as well as reflecting MPU's international influence as a center of academic excellence.

“Sprouting” is published biannually in both Chinese and English, providing a multi-perspective exploration of current knowledge. For more information or to obtain a digital version, please visit https://www.mpu.edu.mo/sprouting/ or pick up a printed copy at MPU’s main library. For inquiries, please contact the editorial team at sprouting@mpu.edu.mo.