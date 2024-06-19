21C Learning Announces the Inaugural Greater Bay Area School Awards

Greater Bay Area Schools Awards on 13 February 2025

The awards ceremony will take place on February 13, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

HONG KONG SAR, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21C Learning proudly announces the launch of the inaugural Greater Bay Area (GBA) School Awards, set to celebrate and promote educational innovation and excellence within the GBA region. The awards ceremony will take place on February 13, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The GBA School Awards recognize outstanding achievements in 14 categories, for schools and education-related services across the Greater Bay Area. This opens up the applications to organizations across Hong Kong, Macao, and nine municipalities in Guangdong Province (Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing).

The GBA School Awards categories are:

• Experiential Learning Program

• EdTech Program

• Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

• School Wellness

• STEAM Award

• Innovative Facilities

• Student Agency

• Innovative Marketing

• Innovative Teaching and Learning

• Professional Learning and Staff Development

• School Library

• Education Supplier

• Experiential Learning Provider

• Public Choice Award

Applications will open in September 2024 and close on November 30, 2024. The judging period will commence in January 2025, culminating in the Awards Gala on February 13, 2025.

Justin Hardman, Founder of 21C Learning, shared his enthusiasm: “The Greater Bay Area is a vibrant hub of innovation and educational excellence. We are thrilled to launch these awards to honor the incredible work being done by schools and educators in this dynamic region. By celebrating these achievements, we hope to inspire further innovation and collaboration within the community.”

The GBA School Awards is integrated with the 16th Annual 21st Century Learning Conference (21CLHK), an event where teachers, school leaders, edtech professionals gather to learn about how to implement the future of education from thought leaders, technology and learning experts and their peers. The event blends thought-provoking keynotes, practical practitioner-led sessions and fun networking opportunities.

The GBA School Awards are supported by an inaugural list of partners who raise the profile of the event and provide publicity to nominees and winners. These initial partners include Esparanza, Top Schools Asia, That's GBA, UrbanFamily, URBANATOMY Media.

For more information, please visit: www.gbaschoolawards.org

About 21C Learning:

21st Century Learning (21CL) is a world-class professional development provider that focuses on how learning in schools should look like in the 21st century. With the mission of “Building Communities of Learners”, 21CL emphasizes and reinforces that to the community through organizing a variety of premier conferences, events, and courses.