Benchmark Gensuite Announces Partnership with MākuSafe®
Benchmark Gensuite® is pleased to announce a new partnership with MākuSafe®, a data analytics company dedicated to improving health, safety, and productivity.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, a leading provider of digital Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with MākuSafe®, an award-winning technology and data analytics company dedicated to improving worker health, safety, and productivity.
Headquartered in Iowa, MākuSafe® provides innovative and award-winning wearable technology, delivering real-time EHS data with predictive value. Their patented system has been proven to dramatically reduce the frequency and severity of worker compensation claims, significantly enhancing both worker safety and productivity.
“We are excited to partner with MākuSafe. Their cutting-edge technology perfectly complements our focus on the front line where organizational commitments are ultimately tested and proven,” said Donavan Hornsby, Chief Strategy Officer, Benchmark Gensuite. “Together, we can improve the connection between front-line workers and the safety performance objectives and EHS management system of the organization.”
“We’re thrilled to add Benchmark Gensuite as a Technology Partner,” said Todd Sutphen, VP of Sales and Client Success, MākuSafe. “We share their vision to provide clients with industry-leading solutions that can be integrated to digitally transform their physical operations and frontline work.”
Added Gabriel Glynn, Founder & CEO of MākuSafe, “By enabling Benchmark Gensuite subscriber companies to easily visualize data from MākuSafe’s wearable safety technology in dashboards they already rely on, we can make data-driven insights more accessible and revolutionize workplace safety.”
Formalized following MākuSafe®’s participation at the Benchmark Gensuite 2024 Impact Conference in the U.S., this collaboration will focus on API integration to enhance joint capabilities, providing customers with advanced tools to manage safety and mitigate workplace risks. MākuSafe® will further showcase its innovative solutions and commitment to workplace safety with a sponsored booth at this month’s 2024 Europe Impact conference in Amsterdam.
Benchmark Gensuite at benchmarkgensuite.com and MākuSafe at makusafe.com.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Gensuite®
jen.redden@benchmarkgensuite.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube