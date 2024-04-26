Benchmark Gensuite Enhances ESG Platform with IFRS S1 and S2 Standards for Superior Sustainability Reporting
Benchmark Gensuite® integrates the IFRS S1 “Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information” and S2 “Climate-related Disclosures” in ESG platform.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) & Sustainability solutions, is proud to integrate the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 “General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information” and S2 “Climate-related Disclosures” into its ESG platform.
The integration of IFRS S& and SD2 allows Benchmark Gensuite subscribers to efficiently and accurately generate the required disclosures. The adoption of IFRS S1 and S2 standards is a response to the growing demand for reliable sustainability information by investors, regulators, and other stakeholders.
By incorporating these standards into Benchmark Gensuite’s ESG platform, subscribers can align with global best practices in sustainability reporting and improve the comparability and consistency of sustainability information. This framework is essential in addressing climate change risks through structured climate-related financial disclosures and meeting stakeholder expectations for transparency and accountability.
Benchmark Gensuite CEO R. Mukund stated, “The integration of IFRS S1 and S2 not only reinforces our commitment to providing state-of-the-art reporting capabilities but also empowers our subscribers to meet the highest standards in sustainability disclosures. This is about giving companies the tools to communicate their sustainability journey with clarity and confidence.”
The integration of these standards underscores Benchmark Gensuite’s commitment to making sustainability reporting more accessible and actionable for companies worldwide. With Benchmark Gensuite’s enhanced ESG platform, organizations can now leverage a unified approach to meet their reporting obligations while driving sustainable growth.
“The IFRS Foundation appreciates Benchmark Digital Partners’ engagement with and support for our mission through its membership of the IFRS Sustainability Alliance,” said Eli Reisman, Director of Product at IFRS. “Alliance members share a belief in the power of building a global baseline of sustainability disclosures for the capital markets, developed by the Foundation’s International Sustainability Standards Board, to enable investors to factor in sustainability-related risks and opportunities in their decisions. Furthermore, the IFRS Foundation welcomes Benchmark Digital Partners’ decision to license IFRS S1 and IFRS S2. Through the implementation and adoption of these Standards, investors around the world will have access to more comparable, decision-useful information. “
Learn more about IFRS at https://www.ifrs.org/. You can find information about Benchmark Gensuite at https://www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com/.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Gensuite®
+1 5137741000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube