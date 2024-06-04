Benchmark Gensuite Joins National Safety Council TechHub
Connecting companies with credible safety technology providers.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Gensuite®, provider of the industry-leading platform of digital EHS & Sustainability solutions, is now featured in the TechHub Marketplace, a new searchable online directory created by the National Safety Council (NSC) to streamline the process for companies seeking technology providers best suited to address their unique safety risks.
In addition to their latest research and development in the field of safety best practices, NSC’s TechHub Marketplace provides a gateway to various technologies that address specific workplace hazards, including identifying and mitigation.
“At NSC, we often work directly with companies to identify technologies that would reduce risk in their workplaces,” said Emily Whitcomb, director of innovation at the National Safety Council. “With the TechHub Marketplace, NSC can now take employers through the next logical step and offer technology provider options. This is a game changer in our process to save lives.”
“We have partnered with the NSC team for several years including sponsorship of their many industry working groups and participation in their advisory councils such as their Work To Zero initiative,” said Donavan Hornsby, Chief Strategy Officer, Benchmark Gensuite. “Participation in the TechHub provides an opportunity to share great innovations such as our work with AI and computer vision to help organizations better identify hidden risks and mitigate those risks through better employee engagement and collaboration.”
Benchmark Gensuite's suite of solutions advances EHS and sustainability management by ensuring compliance, mitigating risks, and fostering operational excellence across organizations. The company's Primary offerings in marketplace now include advanced AI-powered applications such as Risk AI Advisor, PSI AI Advisor, and Ergo Evaluator that incorporate cutting-edge technology for more intelligent and efficient safety and compliance strategies. These integrations represent Benchmark Gensuite’s commitment to leveraging the latest technology to provide smarter and more efficient safety and compliance solutions.
To learn more, visit the TechHub Marketplace at https://www.nsc.org/techhub/home. Find more about Benchmark Gensuite at https://benchmarkgensuite.com/.
About Benchmark Gensuite®
Benchmark Gensuite® enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through a unified digital platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best practice-based process functionality, flexible configurations, and powerful extensions, the Benchmark Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship, and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with cutting-edge ESG disclosure reporting and management solutions. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
About the National Safety Council
NSC is America’s leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.
