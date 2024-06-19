SPTO Division of Sustainable Tourism Updates: May Recap and Exciting Future Events

Warm Pacific Greetings from the Pacific Tourism Organisation’s (SPTO) Division of Sustainable Tourism!

The past month was a whirlwind of activities for SPTO, filled with significant events and insightful discussions aimed at promoting sustainable tourism throughout our Blue Pacific region.

A highlight of May was the SPTO Tourism Week in Nadi, which featured regional consultations and the South Pacific Tourism Exchange. Among these events were the Sustainable Tourism Regional Consultations from 1 – 2 May 2024. During these consultations, key sustainable tourism projects were showcased, emphasising the importance of sustainable practices in the tourism industry. Readers can find more detailed information on these projects in this issue.

The latest edition of the Newsbeat features a Frontier piece titled “Remembering for Resilience: Nature-Based Tourism, COVID-19, and Green Transitions.” This resource delves into the intersection of nature-based tourism, the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shift towards sustainable, environmentally friendly tourism practices.

Stay informed with the Sustainable News Section in this issue about the latest news from across the Pacific and Asia region.

Keep an eye out for updates on upcoming events and announcements in the Newsbeat, where we strive to bring you timely and relevant information on sustainable tourism initiatives.

Looking ahead, our next issue will spotlight Fiji and provide comprehensive coverage of the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in Honolulu. Be sure to watch out for this exciting update!

For any inquiries regarding the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Newsbeat, please reach out to sustainable@spto.org. Stay engaged, stay informed, and let’s continue working together towards a more sustainable and responsible tourism industry in the Pacific region.