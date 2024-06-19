Submit Release
Pacific Cultural Tourism Guidelines to Promote and Safeguard Pacific Culture and Heritage

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Board of Directors launched the Pacific Cultural Tourism Guidelines on May 3rd in Nadi, a landmark initiative aimed at protecting and safeguarding culture and heritage in the Pacific region.

The guidelines, made possible through a partnership between SPTO and TRC Tourism, with funding support from New Zealand Maori Tourism, align with the Pacific Regional Culture Strategy 2022-2032 and the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework.

It recognises the importance of cultural tourism in the Pacific, which allows destinations and communities to share and promote their unique cultures, generating economic opportunities, and preserving cultural heritage.

However, the guidelines also acknowledge the challenges tourism poses and recommends policies, strategies and programmes to ensure sustainable and equitable development that empowers and benefits wider Pacific communities.

The launch of the Guidelines coincides with the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in Honolulu, Hawaii, the largest indigenous cultural exchange in the world.

The festival provides an opportunity for Pacific islanders to share their experiences, stories, art, and crafts, and discuss issues pertinent to the strengthening of regional unity in preserving Pacific culture and heritage.  SPTO hosted the Sustainable Cultural Tourism session at the Pacific Culture, Arts and Sustainable Development Symposium as part of the Festival.

