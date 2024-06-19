Pacific Marine Tourism Guidelines Set to Support Sustainable Tourism Practices

The Pacific Marine Tourism Guidelines is being developed through a collaboration between the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme and the Pacific Tourism Organisation to inform the sustainable development and management of marine tourism activities across the Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs) in.

It provides a comprehensive framework for sustainable marine tourism, drawing from the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework and the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Destination and Industry Standard.

The guidelines are designed to be used by both PICTs and tourism operators, promoting responsible and sustainable tourism practices that prioritise the protection and conservation of wildlife, including sea turtles.

The project focuses on 15 marine tourism hotspots in the Pacific, including Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Samoa, Tonga, Niue, Cook Islands, and French Polynesia.

Further consultations are underway to strengthen the Pacific Marine Tourism Guidelines and address the challenges highlighted.

The development of National Ocean Policies by some Pacific Islands nations is a positive step towards sustainable tourism practices.

Alternative approaches, such as responsible wildlife viewing in their natural habitats or educational programs, should be encouraged.

By adopting ethical and sustainable practices, the tourism industry can contribute to the preservation of biodiversity while providing authentic and enriching experiences for visitors.

TRC Tourism are providing technical support to SPTO and SPREP with funding provided by the European Union through the Pacific Bioscapes Programme. Stay tuned for further updates on the progress of the Pacific Marine Tourism Guidelines!

