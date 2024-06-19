Agritourism in a cup!

Discover Tanna, home to Nasituan, an initiative supporting local farmers. Enjoy coffee, peanuts, and vanilla on tours, just minutes from Whitegrass Airport and Lenakel Town.

Tanna is one of the most cinematic islands of Vanuatu and has a well-deserved international reputation, especially after the Academy Award for the eponymous movie back in 2017 and, more recently, the Will Smith documentary delving into the breathtaking beauty of Mount Yasur.

Tanna is also home to one of the most amazing and promising agritourism experiences in Vanuatu.

Nasituan is a beautiful name for a beautiful initiative that started in Tanna back in 2009. Nasituan means ‘help’ in one of the vernacular languages of Tanna, and that is exactly what the NGO does. The founders were eager to support local farmers and collaborated with them on a way to help them access their market. Coffee, of course, but also peanuts and vanilla are growing everywhere.

Today, hundreds of farmers are improving their production in terms of quantity and quality thanks to the organisation.

Nasituan has applied for and obtained a tourism accreditation that enables the NGO to run a cafeteria and organize tours of the plantation and the factory. Visitors can taste the five different flavors of coffee growing in the area and bring back some tasty products. Only 3 minutes by truck from Whitegrass Airport and 13 minutes by truck to and from Lenakel Town, it is a must-go address.

Source: Vanuatu Tourism Office

Photo Credit: Mr Christopher Malili