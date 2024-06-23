Same-Day Dental Implants: Rapid Tooth Restoration in Auckland - Takapuna Remuera

same day dental implants auckland

Noble Dental (09-524-2855), based in Remuera, Auckland, New Zealand, announces its same-day dental implant and crown services for broken or missing teeth.

AUCKLAND, NZ, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People who have experienced tooth loss due to periodontal disease, injury, tooth decay, or even those who have an undercrowded mouth are ideal candidates for permanent tooth implant solutions. The dental practice is now providing its Auckland patients with a fast missing teeth replacement option to help them get beautiful, confident smiles.

Missing teeth may cause the patient to feel embarrassed or shy when they speak or smile, and can also lead to discomfort when eating. Now patients can have peace of mind knowing that there is a safe, quick, and easy way to replace their missing teeth.

Tooth implants help to prevent bone density loss, preserve the patient's smile, and improve their self-confidence. Tooth implants are also the best alternatives to painful, ill-fitting dentures.

A dental implant is a small titanium screw that is surgically inserted into either the upper or lower jaw bone and covered with a colour-matched crown that looks and feels like a natural tooth. The titanium screw naturally fuses with the gum tissue and underlying jaw bone within six weeks and provides a strong foundation for dentures, bridges, and crowns. If taken care of properly, dental implants can last for a lifetime.

About Noble Dental

Noble Dental was founded by Dr Richard Longbottom and consists of highly qualified and experienced specialist periodontists who are supported by their internal team of hygienists, dentists, and other dental care professionals. Other specialised treatments offered by the practice include perioscopy and gum disease treatment, periodontal surgery, braces, aligners, and other orthodontic services.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an initial no-obligation appointment during which the clinic's expert will assess their dental health and suggest the most suitable treatment options.

A satisfied client, Joy M, said, “I had implant surgery last month and the result was amazing. Some people feel scared and ambivalent when they hear ‘dental implant’, but after a consultation with Dr Richard where he gave me a very thorough explanation about the procedure, I felt reassured and all my anxiety disappeared. The overall experience was great."

“The skills of Dr Richard and the nursing assistants were tremendously good, I had painless local anesthesia, and I was comfortable and relaxed throughout the surgery. The recovery was also great - I was actually able to go back to work straight after the surgery. Exceptional staff and incredible teamwork - highly recommended!”

