Advanced Periodontics in Auckland: Perioscopy for Precise Gum Disease Treatment

Noble Dental, with offices in Remuera (09 524 2855) and Takapuna (09 486 6996), has announced perioscopy diagnosis which allows for early gum disease detection.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by Dr. Richard Longbottom, a periodontist, Noble Dental offers perioscopy for gum disease treatment.

Gum disease left untreated can have dire consequences, impacting the gums, alveolar bone, and periodontal ligament. Noble Dental recognizes the urgency of early detection and timely intervention, which forms the cornerstone of their advanced periodontics approach.

Perioscopy, a state-of-the-art technology, uses a miniature camera known as a dental endoscope. By visualizing gum disease with unmatched accuracy, this procedure enables a thorough cleaning below the gum line, effectively reducing harmful bacteria and promoting natural healing.

"Gum disease treatment through perioscopy is a game-changer," says Dr. Longbottom. "It not only saves teeth from unnecessary extractions, but also stimulates new bone growth through repair and guided tissue regeneration."

Dr. Longbottom offers implant dentistry, perioscopy, and periodontology. He stays at the forefront of his field by actively participating in conferences and seminars, ensuring that patients receive the most up-to-date and effective care.

Gum disease treatment is available at Noble Dental's two locations: 31 Peach Parade, Remuera, Auckland 1050, and BDO Takapuna Tower, 19 Como Street, Takapuna, Auckland 0622.

The benefits of perioscopy and advanced periodontics extend beyond successful gum disease treatment; there is minimal discomfort, reduced costs, and fewer invasive procedures compared to traditional surgical options.

To learn more about perioscopy and its role in precise gum disease treatment, visit https://www.nobledental.co.nz/

Noble Dental also offers same-day dental implants as seen here - https://www.calameo.com/books/0062288603f7bb1e56057. Also known as 'rapid tooth restoration' it enables immediate function and aesthetic enhancement to busy individuals seeking a quick smile transformation.

This clinic has 80+ '5 star' Google reviews - here is one "very impressed with the excellent service received at Dr. R. Longbottoms' clinic. Having a couple of problems with my gums I was referred to Dr. Richard for consultation and deep clean Thank you so much to Dr. Richard and his team. They are obviously the dental experts! I cannot wait to get back there for my dental implants."

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Richard Longbottom

Organization: Noble Dental Specialists Takapuna

Address: BDO Takapuna Tower, 19 Como Street, Takapuna, Auckland 0622

Phone: 094866996