U.S. Data Foundation Announces Launch of Two Centers, New Experts to Advance Data Policy and Evidence Capacity
Leading national data nonprofit continues commitment to providing thought leadership, practical tools, and expert advice to policymakers and stakeholders
Data policy is essential for ensuring interoperability, standardization, and data privacy across different sectors.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Data Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving government, business, and society through open data and evidence-informed public policy, announces the launch of two new program centers to support its mission: the Center for Data Policy and the Center for Evidence Capacity.
— Corinna Turbes, Center for Data Policy Director
“These centers represent a significant step forward for the Data Foundation and our commitment to using data and evidence to improve lives and livelihoods in the country,” said Nick Hart, President & CEO of the Data Foundation. “For years, our partners, collaborators, and team have been working on data policy and evidence capacity initiatives, now we are formalizing our efforts to directly align with our vision of advancing openness of data and evidence-informed decision-making.”
The two centers are jointly launched at a critical point in the growth of the Data Foundation as it seeks to ensure both that policymakers and other actors across society have appropriate access to valid, reliable data to inform decisions and the capacity to use information for decision-making.
Center for Data Policy
The Center for Data Policy, led by Corinna Turbes, will focus on the legal and regulatory frameworks that govern data collection, management, and use.
“Data policy is essential for ensuring interoperability, standardization, and data privacy across different sectors,” said Turbes. “Our center will conduct research, provide technical assistance, and coordinate efforts to develop effective data policies that bridge communication gaps and unlock the full potential of data across government and society.”
The Data Foundation also welcomes three senior fellows to support the work of the Center for Data Policy:
--Natalie Evans Harris is currently the Maryland Chief Data Officer, previously led the Black Wealth Data Center, and served as a senior advisor to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
--Sarah Schacht is a Principal Consultant for Smarter Civic and an open government expert with vast experience working with nonprofits and civil society.
--Jane Wiseman leads the Institute for Excellence in Government and is a Government Fellow at Harvard University’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation.
Center for Evidence Capacity
The Center for Evidence Capacity, led by Sara Stefanik, will address the resources and capabilities needed to implement data-driven policies effectively.
“Strong leadership is crucial for data and evidence initiatives,” said Stefanik. “However, building long-term sustainability requires infrastructure and a pipeline for data literacy and engagement. Our center will focus on building multi-year strategies, engagement plans, and resources for data and AI literacy, evaluation practices, and evidence transparency.”
The Data Foundation also welcomes a new senior advisor to support the Center for Evidence Capacity and a Senior Fellow to support external engagement and transparency:
--Ben Berres is a new Senior Advisor for Evidence Capacity with experience leading and advising on data and technology services for nonprofits, foundations, and public agencies.
--Daniel Schuman is Executive Director of the American Governance Institute and a nationally-recognized advocate and expert on transparency, accountability, and government reform. He is also the founder and editor of the weekly First Branch Forecast.
The launch of these centers signifies the Data Foundation’s continued commitment to providing thought leadership, practical tools, and expert advice to policymakers and stakeholders who are working to harness the power of data and evidence for positive change.
About the Data Foundation: The Data Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that seeks to improve government and society by using data to inform public policymaking. Our research and educational activities proactively and rapidly address relevant, emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation values diversity and transparency in pursuit of an equitable, data-informed society. In 2024, the Data Foundation was recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org.
Resources:
-- From Data for Policy to Policy for Data, by Corinna Turbes: https://datafoundation.org/news/blogs/189/189-From-Data-for-Policy-to-Policy-for-Data
-- Sustaining Long-Term Evidence Use - The Next Chapter, by Sara Stefanik: https://datafoundation.org/news/blogs/191/191-Sustaining-Long-Term-Evidence-Use-The-Next-Chapter-
