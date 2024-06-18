Spring Chinook Salmon Fishing Update 6/18/2024: Rapid River Run, Hells Canyon, and Clearwater River Fisheries

All totaled, we estimate that 3,848 fish have been harvested in this fishery. Our harvest share is 4,526 adult fish, which means we have 678 fish remaining. If you look at the blue portion of the table above, you will see all the river sections that are still open (Sections 3-8) have over 100 fish remaining before their harvest distribution goals are met. However, I do want to bring to your attention that fewer than 50 fish have been trapped at Kooskia Hatchery (in Clear Creek). We aren’t sure why, but people are investigating. The reason I bring this up is because this hatchery typically collects over 1,300 adult fish to help meet our broodstock goals across the basin. If we don’t start collecting more fish there soon, it may be necessary to shut down portions/all of this fishery relatively quickly to ensure we meet our broodstock goals. We will let you know as quickly as possible if any decisions are made, but for now all river sections will remain open through at least this Sunday (June 21). Don’t forget, river sections 1 and 2 (main Clearwater River downstream of Orofino Bridge) are currently closed to all salmon fishing.

Lochsa River Summer Run Fishery

The commission met last week (June 12) and set the season for the Lochsa River summer run fishery. This season will start this Thursday (June 20). The fishery will be open seven days a week, have a daily limit of 2 adult fish, and allow harvest of adipose clipped and unclipped fish. For more details on the seasons and limits, please visit this website: Salmon Seasons and Rules. We expect around 900 hatchery fish will be returning to the Lochsa River this year.

Rapid River Run Fishery

We estimate that 441 adult fish were caught from the Rapid River Run fishery last week (see Table below). Most (325) were caught in the Little Salmon River. Catch rates were fairly good (7-11 hrs/fish). All totaled, we estimate that 1,657 adult fish have been harvested, which leave 750 fish before we reach our harvest share.