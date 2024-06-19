Paper Seed Press, Inspired by Nonprofit’s Mission to Build Beds for Kids in Need, Writes Uplifting Bedtime Book
Paper Seed Press publishes new children's book, titled "Sleep Frog," a bedtime story about community, kindness, and belonging, inspired by Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that builds and delivers beds to children in need.
“Sleep Frog” Inspires Young Readers With Story of Kindness and Community
'Sleep Frog' imparts the significance of helping others and belonging. We are proud to support SHP's incredible mission and hope this book will inspire children to get involved in their communities.”POCATELLO, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), a non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, is thrilled to announce a heartwarming partnership with Paper Seed Press (PSP) on their new children's book, "Sleep Frog."
"Sleep Frog," authored by Jeana Atkison and illustrated by Winona Kieslich, tells the story of a group of animal friends who discover their pal Frankie Frog doesn't have a comfortable bed for a good night's sleep. Filled with kindness and teamwork, the story showcases the power of friendship as Frankie's pals work together to create a cozy haven for him to rest.
This delightful book beautifully aligns with SHP's mission of ensuring every child has a safe and comfortable place to sleep. A portion of the proceeds from each "Sleep Frog" purchase will be donated to SHP, directly supporting their ongoing efforts to build and deliver beds to children in need.
"We are excited to partner with Paper Seed Press on this wonderful children's book," said Jordan Allen, executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "'Sleep Frog' not only entertains young readers, but it also carries a powerful message about compassion and community, values that perfectly reflect SHP's mission. We are grateful for PSP's dedication to giving back and for their support in helping us create a world where every child can sleep soundly."
Paper Seed Press is known for creating engaging children's books that not only entertain but also highlight important causes.
"Partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace was a natural fit for Paper Seed Press," said Jeana Atkison, author and owner of Paper Seed Press. "We are passionate about creating stories that inspire young readers and make a positive impact on the world. 'Sleep Frog' imparts the significance of helping others and ensuring everyone feels included. We are proud to support SHP's incredible mission and hope this book will inspire children to get involved in their communities."
“Sleep Frog” will be available for purchase on the Paper Seed Press website on Friday, June 21, 2024.
Learn more about “Sleep Frog” at paperseedpress.com.
Get Involved
SHP relies on donor funding and volunteers to build, deliver, and support its mission. Visit shpbeds.org to find a chapter near you and make a difference in your community.
About
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.
Paper Seed Press (PSP) creates fun and engaging children's books that highlight amazing non-profit organizations. A portion of each book purchase goes directly to the featured organization, allowing readers to give back while enjoying a heartwarming story. For more information about Paper Seed Press, please visit paperseedpress.com.
Jeana Atkison
Paper Seed Press
+1 208-521-8502
Leigh Ann Dufurrena
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
+1 208-972-2779
leighanndufurrena@shpbeds.org
