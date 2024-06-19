Paper Seed Press, Inspired by Nonprofit’s Mission to Build Beds for Kids in Need, Writes Uplifting Bedtime Book

Paper Seed Press publishes new children's book, titled "Sleep Frog," a bedtime story about community, kindness, and belonging, inspired by Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that builds and delivers beds to children in need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization that empowers communities to build and deliver beds to children who do not have a safe, comfortable place to sleep. With over 300 chapters in four countries, and more than 200,000 beds delivered to date,