Real Estate Broker Mark Gilbo Advises On Central Florida and The Villages: Homes for Sale, Trends and Forecast

Foreclosure.com has launched a series of video interviews with real estate experts across the US to help home buyers find opportunities in the housing markets.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foreclosure.com, the largest distressed property listing provider on the web, is sponsoring a series of video interviews with local area real estate experts across the country to discuss their housing markets and where opportunities lie in the foreclosure, preforeclosure, short sales, tax liens, bankruptcy homes and, other distressed asset types. In these videos, Tim Jones, National Sales Manager for Foreclosure.com, conducts in-depth conversations aimed at educating home buyers, investors, and resale specialists about market conditions in their specific areas.Tim recently interviewed Mark Gilbo, from Gilbo Realty in the Central Florida market. In that interview, Mark talks about both inventory and price changes in the foreclosure market. He also talks about the market changes occurring in The Villages, Florida which is a 55-plus retirement community. Another topic he covers is the availability and affordability of foreclosure deals outside of major cities. The video featuring Mark is called " Central Florida and The Villages: Homes for sale, Trends and Forecast" and can be viewed on the foreclosure.com website. The link to watch the video is here By targeting distressed deals such as bank-owned homes and government foreclosures, preforeclosure listings, and foreclosure auctions, foreclosure.com offers information that can lead to significant savings. It provides the best real estate deals for savvy homebuyers, often before they hit the market. And foreclosure.com updates its nationwide database of foreclosure listings twice a day with information obtained directly from hundreds of corporate sellers and government agencies. While on the foreclosure.com website, visitors can also subscribe to their helpful email alerts.Persons interested in deep insight and unique opportunities in the local residential real estate market can find this helpful series of videos at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ and podcasts at

