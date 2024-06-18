Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,366 in the last 365 days.

Health Insurance Coverage for the U.S. Population, 2024 to 2034

In 2023, 7.2 percent of the population did not have health insurance, CBO estimates. That share is projected to rise to 8.9 percent by 2034 because Medicaid’s continuous eligibility provisions end, enhanced marketplace subsidies expire, and immigration surges.

Enrollment in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is projected to decline significantly, from 92 million in 2023 to 79 million in 2034. Enrollment through marketplaces is projected to reach an all-time high of 23 million people in 2025. Employment-based coverage will continue to be the largest source of health insurance, while enrollment in Medicare will grow significantly, from 60 million in 2023 to 74 million in 2034 as the population ages.

You just read:

Health Insurance Coverage for the U.S. Population, 2024 to 2034

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more