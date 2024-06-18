Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,353 in the last 365 days.

Traffic pattern changes on Highway 99 at Steveston Highway, Massey Tunnel

CANADA, June 18 - Drivers are advised that the slow lane of Highway 99 southbound will be closed through the George Massey Tunnel overnight Tuesday.

The slow lane closure will be in place from 10 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2024, through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, to allow BC Hydro to continue repairs to its equipment within the tunnel. Normal counterflow operations will be in place on Wednesday morning.

Drivers are also advised that Highway 99 northbound and southbound will be closed to traffic overnight on Wednesday, June 19 for Steveston Interchange construction.  

The closure is from 11 p.m. on Wednesday until 5 a.m. on Thursday, during which times vehicles travelling on Highway 99 will be detoured using the on- and off-ramps at Steveston Highway.

Work is overnight only. Commuters can expect normal counterflow operations on Thursday morning at the George Massey Tunnel.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour. For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/

You just read:

Traffic pattern changes on Highway 99 at Steveston Highway, Massey Tunnel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more