Comer Announces Second Hearing on CCP Political Warfare and China’s Efforts to Infiltrate Key Sectors in the U.S.

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part II.” This hearing is the second in the Committee’s government-wide investigation into Chinese Communist Party (CCP) political warfare and will focus on China’s deliberate targeting of particular sectors, including the business community, federal agencies, and international institutions. In addition, Committee members and witnesses will discuss the CCP’s infiltration campaign and steps federal agencies can take to safeguard Americans and critical sectors from CCP political warfare. In March, Chairman Comer launched a government-wide investigation into CCP political warfare and sought information from federal agencies to ensure the federal government is effectively utilizing existing resources to combat CCP tactics.

“The CCP’s political warfare threatens U.S. military readiness, the technology sector, financial markets, education systems, intellectual property, and even our own federal government agencies. The Committee’s work has revealed that federal agencies are behind and have failed to implement measures to combat the CCP’s political warfare tactics. These agencies have important responsibilities to safeguard Americans and U.S. industries from the CCP’s nefarious influence operations, and the House Oversight Committee is uniquely positioned to make sure the federal government is taking all necessary steps to thwart China’s actions,” said Chairman Comer. “This hearing is a part of our government-wide investigation into CCP political warfare and the witnesses appearing next week will assist the Committee’s ongoing efforts to ensure federal agencies are prepared to counter CCP political warfare.”

WHAT: Hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare, Part II”

DATE: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Erik Bethel

Former U.S. Executive Director

World Bank

James E. Fanell, CAPT USN (Ret.)

Former Director of Intelligence and Information Operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet

Government Fellow

Geneva Centre for Security Policy

Ms. Mary Kissel

Former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of State

Department of State

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

