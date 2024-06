NEBRASKA, June 18 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Announces Appointments to Boards & Commissions

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is announcing the appointments made to boards and commissions from January 1, 2024 through May 31, 2024.

A list of current board and commission openings can be found on the Governor’s website (https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req), along with instructions for completing an application.

Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities

Cathy Clark-Martinez, Lincoln

Mark Shriver, Omaha

Kristen Larsen, Lincoln

Brent Hoffman, Lincoln

Ashley Hansen, Bertrand

Beginning Farmer Board

Wade Thornburg, Pickrell

Lisa Lunz, Wakefield

Bradley Lubben, Eagle

Brit Anderson, Gothenburg

John Walvoord, Waterloo

Board of Barber Examiners

Tara Sterns, Lincoln

Board of Engineers and Architects

Brett Foley, Denton

Daniel Thiele, Omaha

Brian Kelly, Omaha

Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors

Virlyn Bolte, Henderson

Mary Pro, Lincoln

Jeremy Feusner, Holdrege

Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards

Brandon Varilek, Raymond

Roger Figard, Lincoln

Russell Kreachbaum Jr., Central City

Steven Rames, Wayne

Boiler Safety Code Advisory Board

Steven Bley, Nehawka

Coalition for Juvenile Justice

Nandi Kumondan, Lincoln

Commission on African American Affairs

Quentin Brown, Lincoln

Malinda Williams, Omaha

Dorothy Johnson, Omaha

Commission on Indian Affairs

Kyle Taylor, Norfolk

Sidney Tuttle Sr., Niobrara

Barbara Pretends Eagle, Winnebago

Susan Baker, Lincoln

William Johnson Jr., Elkhorn

County Attorney Standards Advisory Council

Breanna Flaherty, Columbus

Robert Bowen, Papillion

Marvin Kohout, Dorchester

Elizabeth Waterman, Lexington

Douglas County Election Commissioner

Brian Kruse, Omaha

Education Commission of the States

John Spatz, Lincoln

Michael Baumgartner, Lincoln

Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board

James Davidsaver, Lincoln

Benjamin Backus, Gering

Neil Miller, Kearney

William Muldoon, Omaha

Environmental Quality Council

Jill Becker, Lincoln

Lynn Mayhew, Grand Island

James Theiler, Papillion

Lisa Lunz, Wakefield

Brad Bird, Blair

Allison Willis, Omaha

Marty Stange, Juniata

Kurt Bogner, Norfolk

Seth Harder, Plainview

Game and Parks Commission

Donna Kush, Omaha

Investment Council

Gail Werner-Robertson, Omaha

Judicial Nominating Commission for the County and District Courts - 6th Judicial District

Scott Olson, Tekamah

Les Shallberg, Fremont

Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court – 10th Judicial District

Kathy Tessman, Hastings

Jena Cerveny, Hastings

Robert Butz, Holdrege

Judicial Nominating Commission for the Worker's Compensation Court

Joesph Wilcox, Lincoln

Jeanette Jackson, Columbus

Michael Selk, Oakland

Kathryn Eidenmiller, Lincoln

Natural Resources Commission

John Shadle, Columbus

Rick Kubat, Omaha

Bradley Dunbar, Omaha

Scott Smathers, Lincoln

Stanley Clouse, Kearney

Kennon Meyer, Lincoln

Larry Mohrman, Columbus

Nebraska Aeronautics Commission

Thomas Trumble, Lincoln

Jon Large, Bennet

Nebraska Arts Council

Jeanne Salerno, Omaha

Nebraska Board of Geologists

Ryan Morgan, Chadron

Caroline Burberry, Lincoln

Nebraska Brand Committee

Brenda Masek, Purdum

Christopher Gentry, Hyannis

Nebraska Capitol Commission

Katherine Spohn, Friend

Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Patricia Schonlau, Bellevue

Miguel Rocha, Scottsbluff

Brent Heyen, Lincoln

Nebraska Commission on Problem Gambling

Kelly Lambert, Trumbull

Cameron Arch, Omaha

Claudia Moore, Omaha

Todd Zohner, Stanton

Dan Volnek, Lincoln

Paul Leckband, Norfolk

Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities

Joe Valenti, Omaha

Brent Hoffman, Lincoln

Ashley Hansen, Bertrand

Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations

Spencer Hartman, Lincoln

Nebraska Commission on Latino-Americans

Aida Evans, Hastings

Jaime Suarez, Omaha

Nebraska Crime Commission

Steven Russell, Lincoln

Bryan Waugh, Kearney

Todd Schmaderer, Omaha

Kevin Spencer, Gering

Shawn Eatherton, Kearney

Jeffrey Davis, Papillion

Thomas McBride, Lincoln

Nebraska Nuclear and Hydrogen Industry Work Group – Hydrogen Industry

Jennifer Kroger, Lincoln

Nebraska Real Property Appraiser Board

Derek Minshull, North Platte

Nebraska State Board of Public Accountancy

Donald Neal Jr., Omaha

Melissa Ruff, Lincoln

Nebraska State Council for the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision

Sally Reinhardt-Stewart, Lincoln

Nebraska State Electrical Board

Michael Hunsberger, Broken Bow

Don Gerjevic, Omaha

Stephen Farrington, Elkhorn

Nebraska State Historical Society

Jack Berg, Bridgeport

Police Standards Advisory Council

Steven Reeves, North Platte

Jason Stille, Lincoln

Postsecondary Education

Deborah Frison, Omaha

Timothy Daniels, Omaha

Dennis Headrick, Lincoln

LeDonna Griffin, Omaha

Public Employees Retirement Board

Janis Elliott, Papillion

Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force

Michael Reed, Omaha

Larry Heyen, Ceresco

Jeff Kanger, Lincoln

Lance Philben, Long Pine

Andrew Tonnies, North Bend

Brad Edgerton, Cambridge

Katheryn Hickle, Lincoln

State Athletic Commission

Aaron Hendry, Lincoln

State Board of Health

J Paul Cook, Omaha

Brett Lindau, Broken Bow

Connie Lynn Peterson, Hastings

Jeffery Wienke, Raymond

State College System Board of Trustees

Christopher Jennings, O'Neill

State Racing and Gaming Commission

Helen Abbott Feller, Wisner

State Records Board

Sean Blocher, Elkhorn

Ryan Maloley, Omaha

Student Trustee – State College System

Braxton Dalton, Raymond

Cayla Schuster, Peru

Alec Langan, Chadron

Tax Equalization and Review Commission

Steven Keetle, Omaha

Jacqueline Russell, Hastings

Veterans Advisory Commission

John Liebsack, Omaha