KEET’s Neon Galactic UFO Podcast Goes Live June 21

KEET-TV

After 18 months of production, approximately 80,000 views, and over 40 recorded conversations, KEET-TV’s acclaimed UFO/UAP podcast, Neon Galactic, will go live on YouTube for the first time on Friday, June 21. This special live event will feature a discussion with several prominent experts.

KEET’s award-winning journalist James Faulk, along with Dr. Christopher Avis from Camosun College in British Columbia, will host the live conversation.

The first installment of The Rethink panel discussions will include distinguished guests:

  • Professor James Madden, Philosophy, Benedictine University
  • Professor Kevin Knuth, Physics, State University of New York at Albany
  • Jay Christopher King, Film Producer and UFO Experiencer, The Experiencer Group (featured in the New York Times)
  • Lester Nare, Real Estate Tech Entrepreneur and Political Strategist

Following recent admissions by the federal government that U.S. military and intelligence services have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena, KEET initiated the Neon Galactic YouTube podcast to explore these claims and their broader scientific, academic, religious, and philosophical implications.

Beyond UFOs, Neon Galactic delves into various ontological and metaphysical topics through profound dialogue and an empathetic approach to understanding diverse global experiences.

Previous guests on the show have included:

  • Diana Pasulka, best-selling author of American Cosmic
  • Dr. Garry Nolan, Stanford University
  • Ross Coulthart, Australian journalist
  • Whitley Strieber, abductee and author of Communion
  • Professor Jeffrey Kripal, Rice University

Join us for Neon Galactic’s The Rethink on Friday, June 21, from 4 PM to 6 PM Pacific Time at YouTube.com/@neongalactic. During the live interview, attendees are encouraged to ask questions and share comments via the monitored YouTube viewer chat.

