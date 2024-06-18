Update – Georgia woman rearrested following FDLE investigation

June 18, 2024TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –Kayse Deann Layfield, 48, of Sparks, Georgia, was arrested and charged with making a false statement under oath in an official proceeding. Layfield was first arrested in March after failing to report child abuse.The additional charges come after Layfield perjured herself during a child custody hearing. Taylor County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest last month.After FDLE investigation, Georgia woman is arrested for failing to report child abuseTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Following an FDLE investigation, Kayse Deann Layfield, 48, of Sparks, Georgia, was arrested and charged with failing to make a mandatory report of child abuse.

Layfield was a family care counselor supervising a Taylor County child dependency case. The investigation was referred to FDLE by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Agents say Layfield never reported allegations of sexual abuse involving a child and waited nearly two days before telling the complainant to report the allegations herself by calling a toll-free hotline.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office (Georgia) assisted in the investigation and made the arrest on Monday. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Third Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

