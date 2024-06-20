New Leadership at the Helm of the Hypnosis Education Association

Patricia Scott (left - former President) with Melanie McCool and Shawn Bray Hypnosis Education Association (HEA) logo

Melanie McCool and Shawn Bray Elected as President and Vice President of the HEA and Aim to Take the HEA to an International Audience

USA, June 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hypnosis Education Association (HEA), a cornerstone in the hypnosis community for its dedication to advancing education and ethical standards in the field, is proud to announce the election of Melanie McCool as its new President and Shawn Bray as Vice President. This dynamic duo, not just partners in leadership but also in life, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to the HEA, promising to further its mission of providing exceptional hypnosis education and expanding its reach globally.Melanie McCool, CHt., steps into the role of President after her former mentor and President of the HEA (Patricia V. Scott, Ph.D.), asked her to accept the role at the end of her term. “I just knew she was the right person to lead this amazing organization into the future.” Ms. Scott remains actively involved in the HEA, while running her successful practice and delivering hypnosis training programs through her UP Hypnosis Institute.With an impressive track record as a Trauma-Informed Clinical Hypnotherapist and known for her innovative approach in assisting high achievers to overcome burnout and foster business growth without the stress, Melanie brings her unique experiences to HEA's leadership. Melanie's dedication to transforming lives through hypnosis is evident in her roles as the owner of Mindworx Hypnotherapy , where she's known as The Entrepreneur's Hypnotherapist and creator of Burnout Recovery Hypnosis™, Co-Founder of HypnoBiz-in-a-Box™ (an All-in-One software solution created specifically for hypnotherapy business owners) , and Certified Master Trainer of Hypnosis. Her leadership at HEA is set to inspire and facilitate significant growth within the hypnosis community. “I’m excited and honored to accept the role of President for the HEA. I intend to expand its reach internationally while maintaining a family type feeling for all members.”Shawn Bray, steps in as Vice President to fill in for Art Enrich who needed to step down due to health concerns. Shawn embodies the spirit of innovation and creativity. With a diverse background that spans hypnotherapy, environmental conservation, music composition and production, event coordination, and mentorship, Shawn's multifaceted career is a testament to his ability to lead and inspire. “I love helping organizations thrive using new and innovative ways. As the VP it’s my role to act as a sort of Client Experience Director, which I’m very familiar with and love doing.” As the co-founder of HypnoBiz-in-a-Box™ and owner of SBray Productions / On Hold Pros, Shawn demonstrates a keen aptitude for revitalizing and streamlining organizations for expanded growth with an organic flow. His commitment to building long-term relationships and maintaining integrity in all endeavors aligns perfectly with HEA's values. Shawn's passion for community outreach and marketing strategy will undoubtedly enhance HEA's presence and impact in the broader community.Together, Melanie and Shawn are poised to lead the Hypnosis Education Association into a new era. “Our personal mission is to help make hypnosis better understood and more utilized by the general public and for hypnosis practitioners to be properly compensated for the impactful work they do to help people make lasting positive changes. This aligns perfectly with the HEA mission, and we’re honored to lead what is becoming an iconic organization into a bright and collaborative future.”With their combined expertise, commitment to education, and dedication to the transformative power of hypnosis, Melanie and Shawn are uniquely equipped to advance HEA's mission. The Association, based in New Port Richey, Florida, has been a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the highest standards of hypnosis education for 24 years. Under the new leadership, the HEA looks forward to expanding its reach globally and continuing to serve as a beacon of excellence and innovation in the hypnosis community.

Hypnosis Education Association HypnoConnect Educational Series - Hypno-Coaching: Why Coaches Should Add Hypnosis to Their Toolbox