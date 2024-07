World-Renowned Hypnosis Experts Unite at the Hypnosis Education Association's (HEA) 2024 Annual Virtual Conference

Join HEA's Annual Virtual Conference Presenters for an Illuminating Event Education of the nature, uses and benefits of hypnosis

Discover groundbreaking hypnosis insights from expert insiders, at HEA's 2024 Virtual Conference. Register now for transformative sessions!

It's not about losing control or being vulnerable. It is about gaining control and using the power of our minds to make positive changes.” — Shelley Stockwell-Nicholas, MD

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, USA, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hypnosis Education Association (HEA) is excited to announce its Annual Virtual Conference for 2024 , set to take place on September 14 and 15 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET each day. This event is open to the public, with a special focus on hypnosis professionals, those interested in certification, and individuals keen on exploring the uses and benefits of hypnosis.Conference Highlights:Igor LedochowskiCo-founder of the Hypnosis Training AcademyPresentation: "Why 60% Of Conversations Flat Out Fail...(Conversational Hypnosis Secrets)"Ledochowski, a former lawyer and renowned master hypnotist, will explore how conversational hypnosis can create deeper trust and rapport in coaching sessions by tapping into the client's unconscious mind. His authored works include "The Deep Trance Training Manual: Hypnotic Skills" and "The Power of Conversational Hypnosis."Garry Coles, MScHypno-Oncology Specialist, Clinical Hypnotherapy, NHS Contracted, 19 yearsPresentation: "Hypno-Oncology - Hypnotic Interventions for The Cancer Journey"Coles will discuss the cancer journey, the role of complementary treatments, and how to support patients through hypnotic interventions. His authored works include "Hypno-Oncology: Hypnotic Interventions for the Cancer Journey."Dr. Bruce E. KaloskiPast Life Regression SpecialistPresentation: "Past Life Regression & Therapy in a Hypnotherapy Practice"Dr. Kaloski, known as "America's Hypnotherapist to the Stars," is a leading figure in hypnotherapy and past life regression. His books include "Your Journey Was Never Meant to End: A Compelling Case for Reincarnation" and "The Spiritual Hitchhiker's Guide to Past Life Regression and Therapy."Dr. Vicky Thomas, DCH, CIRev It Up! Hypnosis CentersPresentation: "Making Magical Metaphors"Dr. Thomas will teach how to create, stack, and embed metaphors to enhance client success. Her authored works include "The Hypnosis Handbook" and "Mastering the Mind: Advanced Hypnotherapy Techniques."Dr. L J RoseFounder of the Natural Wellness AcademyPresentation: "Monetize Your Expertise with Online Courses"Dr. Rose will discuss the booming online education industry and how to monetize expertise by repurposing materials into online programs. Her books include “Your Mind: The Owner's Manual” and “Raw Fusion Living.”Adam Cox, CHFounder of Emotional Alchemist, Hypnotherapist and Podcast Host of "The Hypnotist"Presentation: "Hypnosis and the Fourth Dimension: Beyond Time and Space"Cox will explore how hypnosis intersects with different dimensions, aiding in navigating time and space within the subconscious. His published hypnosis downloads include: "Hypnotic Wealth: The Open Hands of Infinite Abundance" and "The Inner Child Tesseract."Dr. Jodie Solberg, CHtFounder of Psyched Up SuccessPresentation: "Empowering Young Minds: Tools and Techniques in Pediatric Hypnosis"Dr. Solberg will share techniques to support and empower young clients through personalized pediatric hypnosis. Her books include "Burnout to Bliss: Guide and Journal" and “Everything Happens For A Lesson"Kati Lambert, MS, FACHE, CCHt, CIHtFounder of LifeSource GroupPresentation: "Who’s Minding Your Business"Lambert will provide practical tips on developing a market roadmap for clinical referrals in hypnosis, including practical tips on identifying referral sources, managing territories, and building strategic relationships with providers.Sharon Jackman, BCHThe Confidence Creator and Founder of The Worthiness CodePresentation: "Captivating Consults"Jackman will teach the step-by-step process she's used for more than a dozen years to enroll clients in hypnosis and coaching programs ranging from $150 to $15,000. Her authored works include "Unlock Your Hidden Strength: How to Turn Your Emotional Pain Into Power.”Brooklyn Dicent, MEd CHtChief Happiness Officer and Founder of The Happiness Consulting CompanyPresentation: "Ditch The Script: Master No-Script Hypnosis for Rapid Results"Dicent will teach advanced conversational hypnosis techniques for rapid client results. Her books include "Be Undeniable"Dan GoyetteFounder of Michigan Hypnotherapy GuildPresentation: "Post Cardiac Events Hypnotherapy for Clients"Goyette will discuss how to support clients in reclaiming their lives after cardiac events. Producer of "The HypnoCafe: Conversations with Leading Hypnotherapists."Rachel Claire Farnsworth, CHtFounder of Wellness With RachelPresentation: "Overcoming Autoimmune Disease Using Hypnotherapy"Farnsworth will explain how to use hypnosis to harness the connection between emotional and physical well-being to help clients overcome autoimmune diseases. Her books include "Me Too But Never Again" and "Decoding The Body’s Messages."Hosts for the event are HEA President, Melanie McCool and HEA VP, Shawn Bray. Partners in life as well as business, McCool & Bray are a dynamic leadership duo, who are also the Owners of Mindworx Hypnotherapy , and Founders of HypnoBiz-in-a-Box™ . Their mission is "to help hypnosis be better understood and more utilized by the general public and for hypnosis practitioners to be properly compensated for the impactful work we all do."About HEA: The Hypnosis Education Association, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1998, aims to offer knowledge about the nature, uses, and benefits of hypnosis to professionals and the general public. HEA is dedicated to reducing misconceptions about hypnosis and promoting a code of ethics within the field. The association hosts various educational events, including in-person conferences and monthly online community events, providing opportunities for continuing education and professional development.