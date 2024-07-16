World-Renowned Hypnosis Experts Unite at the Hypnosis Education Association's (HEA) 2024 Annual Virtual Conference
Discover groundbreaking hypnosis insights from expert insiders, at HEA's 2024 Virtual Conference. Register now for transformative sessions!
It's not about losing control or being vulnerable. It is about gaining control and using the power of our minds to make positive changes.”NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hypnosis Education Association (HEA) is excited to announce its Annual Virtual Conference for 2024, set to take place on September 14 and 15 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET each day. This event is open to the public, with a special focus on hypnosis professionals, those interested in certification, and individuals keen on exploring the uses and benefits of hypnosis.
Conference Highlights:
Igor Ledochowski
Co-founder of the Hypnosis Training Academy
Presentation: "Why 60% Of Conversations Flat Out Fail...(Conversational Hypnosis Secrets)"
Ledochowski, a former lawyer and renowned master hypnotist, will explore how conversational hypnosis can create deeper trust and rapport in coaching sessions by tapping into the client's unconscious mind. His authored works include "The Deep Trance Training Manual: Hypnotic Skills" and "The Power of Conversational Hypnosis."
Garry Coles, MSc
Hypno-Oncology Specialist, Clinical Hypnotherapy, NHS Contracted, 19 years
Presentation: "Hypno-Oncology - Hypnotic Interventions for The Cancer Journey"
Coles will discuss the cancer journey, the role of complementary treatments, and how to support patients through hypnotic interventions. His authored works include "Hypno-Oncology: Hypnotic Interventions for the Cancer Journey."
Dr. Bruce E. Kaloski
Past Life Regression Specialist
Presentation: "Past Life Regression & Therapy in a Hypnotherapy Practice"
Dr. Kaloski, known as "America's Hypnotherapist to the Stars," is a leading figure in hypnotherapy and past life regression. His books include "Your Journey Was Never Meant to End: A Compelling Case for Reincarnation" and "The Spiritual Hitchhiker's Guide to Past Life Regression and Therapy."
Dr. Vicky Thomas, DCH, CI
Rev It Up! Hypnosis Centers
Presentation: "Making Magical Metaphors"
Dr. Thomas will teach how to create, stack, and embed metaphors to enhance client success. Her authored works include "The Hypnosis Handbook" and "Mastering the Mind: Advanced Hypnotherapy Techniques."
Dr. L J Rose
Founder of the Natural Wellness Academy
Presentation: "Monetize Your Expertise with Online Courses"
Dr. Rose will discuss the booming online education industry and how to monetize expertise by repurposing materials into online programs. Her books include “Your Mind: The Owner's Manual” and “Raw Fusion Living.”
Adam Cox, CH
Founder of Emotional Alchemist, Hypnotherapist and Podcast Host of "The Hypnotist"
Presentation: "Hypnosis and the Fourth Dimension: Beyond Time and Space"
Cox will explore how hypnosis intersects with different dimensions, aiding in navigating time and space within the subconscious. His published hypnosis downloads include: "Hypnotic Wealth: The Open Hands of Infinite Abundance" and "The Inner Child Tesseract."
Dr. Jodie Solberg, CHt
Founder of Psyched Up Success
Presentation: "Empowering Young Minds: Tools and Techniques in Pediatric Hypnosis"
Dr. Solberg will share techniques to support and empower young clients through personalized pediatric hypnosis. Her books include "Burnout to Bliss: Guide and Journal" and “Everything Happens For A Lesson"
Kati Lambert, MS, FACHE, CCHt, CIHt
Founder of LifeSource Group
Presentation: "Who’s Minding Your Business"
Lambert will provide practical tips on developing a market roadmap for clinical referrals in hypnosis, including practical tips on identifying referral sources, managing territories, and building strategic relationships with providers.
Sharon Jackman, BCH
The Confidence Creator and Founder of The Worthiness Code
Presentation: "Captivating Consults"
Jackman will teach the step-by-step process she's used for more than a dozen years to enroll clients in hypnosis and coaching programs ranging from $150 to $15,000. Her authored works include "Unlock Your Hidden Strength: How to Turn Your Emotional Pain Into Power.”
Brooklyn Dicent, MEd CHt
Chief Happiness Officer and Founder of The Happiness Consulting Company
Presentation: "Ditch The Script: Master No-Script Hypnosis for Rapid Results"
Dicent will teach advanced conversational hypnosis techniques for rapid client results. Her books include "Be Undeniable"
Dan Goyette
Founder of Michigan Hypnotherapy Guild
Presentation: "Post Cardiac Events Hypnotherapy for Clients"
Goyette will discuss how to support clients in reclaiming their lives after cardiac events. Producer of "The HypnoCafe: Conversations with Leading Hypnotherapists."
Rachel Claire Farnsworth, CHt
Founder of Wellness With Rachel
Presentation: "Overcoming Autoimmune Disease Using Hypnotherapy"
Farnsworth will explain how to use hypnosis to harness the connection between emotional and physical well-being to help clients overcome autoimmune diseases. Her books include "Me Too But Never Again" and "Decoding The Body’s Messages."
Hosts for the event are HEA President, Melanie McCool and HEA VP, Shawn Bray. Partners in life as well as business, McCool & Bray are a dynamic leadership duo, who are also the Owners of Mindworx Hypnotherapy, and Founders of HypnoBiz-in-a-Box™. Their mission is "to help hypnosis be better understood and more utilized by the general public and for hypnosis practitioners to be properly compensated for the impactful work we all do."
About HEA: The Hypnosis Education Association, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1998, aims to offer knowledge about the nature, uses, and benefits of hypnosis to professionals and the general public. HEA is dedicated to reducing misconceptions about hypnosis and promoting a code of ethics within the field. The association hosts various educational events, including in-person conferences and monthly online community events, providing opportunities for continuing education and professional development.
