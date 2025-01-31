Hypnosis Education Association Reflects on a Transformative 2024 and Prepares for an Even Bigger 2025

A Year of Learning, Growth & Transformation

FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hypnosis Education Association (HEA) - a not-for-profit organization - proudly wraps up 2024, a year filled with groundbreaking insights, expert-led discussions, and transformative training through its HypnoConnect series and Annual Conference. With a mission to educate, support, and elevate hypnosis professionals, HEA provided cutting-edge research, hands-on techniques, and business growth strategies to help hypnotists refine their skills and expand their practices.2024 HypnoConnect: A Year of Learning, Growth & TransformationHEA’s HypnoConnect series continued to be a cornerstone of free, high-value virtual education, featuring industry-leading experts covering innovative approaches and actionable strategies. This year’s standout sessions included:✅ "Burnout Recovery Hypnosis™" with Melanie McCool, C.Ht. – HEA’s newly elected President shared her proven protocol to help hypnotists and their clients prevent and recover from burnout, ensuring long-term success in life and business.✅ "Understanding Personalities Is a Superpower" with Wayne Walker, C.Ht. – A deep dive into how understanding personality types enhances communication, leadership, and client relationships.✅ "Outrageous Confidence: Solution to a $3.9M Problem" with Sharon Jackman, C.Ht. – A step-by-step guide to unlocking client confidence using the Ascending Brain framework in just six sessions.✅ "Hypnotherapy in the US Prison System" with Dr. Margaret Wallace – A compelling presentation on how hypnotherapy transforms mental, emotional, and physical well-being within the prison system, based on 25 years of hands-on experience.✅ "The Client Tracking Tool for Hypnotists" with Karen Hand, C.Ht. – A must-have tool that helps hypnotists track client progress, stay organized, and enhance session effectiveness.✅ "Working Without Trance" with Tim Box – A revolutionary approach to hypnosis that eliminates traditional inductions and scripts, replacing them with fast and effective subconscious communication.✅ "Behavior Profiling & Compliance Secrets of the FBI, CIA & Elite Agencies" with Dr. William Horton – A deep dive into advanced behavioral profiling techniques, teaching hypnotists how to read people with precision and influence effectively.✅ "The Neurology of Hypnosis, Trauma, and Anxiety" with Dr. Frederic Mau – A science-based look at how hypnosis affects the brain and why it is uniquely suited for treating trauma and anxiety.✅ "Working with Transgender Clients in a Professional, Affirming, and Competent Hypnosis Practice" with Christian Skoorsmith – Insights into providing inclusive, affirming care for transgender and gender-diverse clients, ensuring hypnosis is accessible to all.✅ "The Incense Journey" with John Launius – A fascinating look at the ancient practice of incense appreciation and how sensory experiences can deepen relaxation, focus, and hypnotic states.✅ "Put Insomnia and Holiday Overwhelm to Sleep" with Randi Light – Proven methods to help clients overcome stress and sleep issues, including a highly effective sleep regression protocol.✅ "Corporate Hypnotherapy Research & Workplace Wellness" with Joey Garcia – A research-backed look at how group hypnotherapy is reducing stress and boosting performance in corporate settings.✅ "The Benefits of Adding Hypnosis to a Professional Coach’s Toolbox" – A panel discussion led by HEA President Melanie McCool, featuring successful hypnocoaches discussing how hypnosis elevates coaching results.✅ "Share Your Most Interesting Hypnosis Session Stories" – A special event where hypnotists shared real-world experiences, fostering peer learning and deep discussions.🚀 All HypnoConnect replays are available for FREE inside the HEA Free Facebook Group so hypnotists can continue learning at their own pace.2024 HEA Annual Conference: Expanding the Horizons of HypnosisIn addition to HypnoConnect, HEA’s Annual Conference provided an international perspective on:Expanding the effectiveness of hypnotherapy across various specialtiesBreakthrough techniques in addiction recovery, trauma healing, and confidence coachingWith engaging speakers and interactive sessions, the 2024 HEA Conference solidified itself as a must-attend event for hypnosis professionals seeking to enhance their skills and impact.🎉 For a limited time! If you join HEA before February 15th, 2025, you will gain exclusive access to the full 2024 HEA Conference replay in a special course-like format (sponsored and hosted by our sponsor - HypnoBiz-in-a-Box™ )—a valuable opportunity to revisit expert insights and deepen your practice.Looking Ahead to 2025: Bigger, Better, and Global!Building on the momentum of 2024, HEA is gearing up for an even bigger 2025, with an exciting lineup of HypnoConnect speakers, the 2025 HEA Virtual Conference, and the much-anticipated International Hypnosis Business Summit!2025 HypnoConnect LineupThis year’s HypnoConnect Series will feature a diverse array of experts covering business success, client transformation, performance optimization, and healing:🔹 Joshua Kirnie – Creating a Compelling Future for Your Clients🔹 Caryn Bird, C.Ht. – 5X Your Clients the Easy Way🔹 Amanda Joy – Navigating the Emotional Landscape of Addiction🔹 Melissa Boher Jacobson, C.Ht. – Confidence Coaching and Hypnotherapy for Neurodiverse Clients🔹 Kelli Hughart, PhD(c), BCHt – Hypnosis for Recovery of CPTSD Due to Narcissistic Abuse🔹 Claudia Rickard – Showcasing The Bunny Talk Process™🔹 Amunet Burgueno – Hypnotherapy Revolution: Raise Your Prices Today and Work Towards Premium Pricing🔹 Steve Woods – Enhancing Golf Performance Through Hypnosis: Get Your Clients in the Zone Every Time🔹 Mary Lee LaBay, LLC – Past Lives, Soul Purpose, and Healing🔹 Lani Gonzales, CCHt, Esq. – Intuitive Hypnosis: How to Use Intuition to Amplify Your Practice🔹 Frances O'Brien, C.Ht. – What is Hypnosis?🔹 Connie Jo Holmes, CLC, C.Ht. – Overcoming Autoimmune Disease Using Hypnotherapy: How My Daughter Overcame Hers in a Single Session🔹 Dr. Jad Wehbe (Doctor in Physical Therapy) – Integrating the Biopsychosocial Model: Enhancing Hypnotherapy Outcomes Visit the HEA Website to:👉 Join the Free HEA Facebook Group for HypnoConnect Replays!HEA is proudly sponsored by: HypnoBiz-in-a-Box™ (The Ultimate Hypnosis Business Platform)

