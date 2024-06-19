VirtualPBX Wins 2024 Contact Center Technology Award From CUSTOMER Magazine By TMC
We are incredibly proud of our team for receiving this first major accolade for our Contact Center product. Especially so soon after its launch just two and a half months ago. ”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtualPBX, a leader in business VoIP solutions, is proud to announce that its Contact Center product has been honored with the 2024 Contact Center Technology Award by CUSTOMER Magazine, a prestigious recognition from TMC.
— Lon Baker, VirtualPBX COO
“Congratulations to VirtualPBX for being awarded a 2024 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Their new Contact Center product has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality, and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”
The VirtualPBX Contact Center stands out in the market for its scalability, exceptional service, and robust feature set designed to enhance customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. The platform offers 24/7 support, dedicated onboarding, custom call routing options, CRM integrations, real-time monitoring, call tagging, and comprehensive reporting tools, all tailored to meet the diverse needs of contact centers.
“We are incredibly proud of our team for receiving this first major accolade for our Contact Center product. Especially so soon after its launch just two and a half months ago," said Lon Baker, COO at VirtualPBX. "This award is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit in creating a solution that truly enhances the customer experience.”
VirtualPBX’s Contact Center software is engineered to support contact centers of all sizes, whether they operate from a single location, multiple offices, or with remote teams. Key features include dynamic live monitoring, advanced agent and routing strategies, softphones, physical desk phones, and Web Phones, ensuring agents are always equipped to handle customer interactions effectively.
Additionally, the platform’s native CRM integrations streamline workflows by providing automatic screen pops, click-to-call functionality, and comprehensive call history. These integrations, combined with VirtualPBX’s customizable call tagging and call survey tools, enable businesses to gain deeper insights into their customer interactions and continuously improve service quality.
The Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.
Results of the 2024 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.
