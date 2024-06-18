HRSA HAB Program Letter on Expungement Services for People with HIV Who Have Had Legal System Involvement

Cross-posted from: TargetHIVExit Disclaimer

Dear Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Colleagues,

The Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) HIV/AIDS Bureau (HAB) is committed to ensuring that people with HIV who have had legal system involvement (defined as any person who is engaged at any point along the continuum of the legal system as a defendant, including arrest, incarceration, and community supervision) have access to core medical and support services to improve their HIV-related health outcomes.

HRSA HAB is pleased to release a new program letter (PDF, 64KB) that provides guidance regarding how Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP) funds may be used to provide expungement services for people with HIV who have had legal system involvement. The expungement of criminal records is an effective way to remove barriers to care and services, protect privacy, mitigate stigma, and support successful reentry into the community. HRSA HAB remains committed to serving individuals involved with the legal system and strives to improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities for people with HIV across the United States.

Related to this topic:

HRSA announced the availability of $51 million for the first-ever funding opportunity for HRSA-funded health centers to implement innovative approaches to support transitions in care for people leaving incarceration. The funding explicitly supports the provision of health services to individuals during the 90 days prior to their release to help them return to the community by expanding access to primary health care, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment, furthering public health and strengthening public safety. Read the press release which contains information about HRSA’s new funding opportunity.

Please mark your calendars and join HRSA HAB for a special edition of the June HAB You Heard webinar on Wednesday, June 26, from 3:00-4:00 pm ET that will include additional details about the release of the HRSA HAB expungement program letter. This webinar is open to all RWHAP recipients, subrecipients, stakeholders, and federal staff. Registration is required Exit Disclaimer

Thank you for your continued efforts to support those providing care and treatment services to people with HIV.

Laura Cheever and Heather Hauck