MPD Searching for Suspects in Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects in an armed robbery in Northeast.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, at approximately 2:18 p.m., in the 400 block of Ingraham Street, Northeast, two suspects entered a pharmacy and approached three victims with a handgun, while demanding property. The suspects took the property and left the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/BIlsqlY_2YY

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24090616