MPD Searching for Southeast Theft Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in multiple thefts near Nationals Park.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the suspect broke into a vehicle in a parking garage in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The suspect took property from the vehicle and then fled the scene. CCN: 24082256

On June 4, 2024, at approximately 5:20 p.m., the suspect entered a hotel in the unit block of M Street, Southeast. The suspect stole an employee’s purse then fraudulently used the victim’s credit cards across the District. CCN: 24085269

On June 4, 2024, at approximately 9 p.m., the suspect entered the parking garage in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast, and took property from a parked vehicle. CCN: 24084879

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.