WYDOT realigning the Fort Road and East 17th Street intersection on North Main Street

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor Oftedal have begun work to realign the intersection of Fort Road and East 17th Street off of North Main Street.

When first constructed, Fort Road and East 17th Street were offset due to the location of railroad tracks between the two streets that have since been abandoned and removed.

As time passed and Sheridan developed to the north access to Fort Road and East 17th Street saw an increase in traffic and as a result, more motorists were making left-hand turns at this offset intersection. It was determined the functionality and safety of this intersection needed to be addressed.

Approximately 35 feet of each street is being shifted to either the north or south of the existing intersection which will properly align the intersection and increase its safety and effectiveness.

Detours to access Fort Road north of the closure area are in place on North Main Street at 16th Street and Val Vista. Southbound North Main Street needing to access the businesses located east of the closure area can utilize Wenzel Street.

Work is expected to be completed by late July.

