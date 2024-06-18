MPD Investigating Southern Avenue Hit and Run Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash where an involved driver fled the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined that on Monday, June 17, 2024, at approximately 12:57 a.m., a Nissan Altima was traveling southwest in the 5700 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, approaching the intersection with Central Avenue. The Nissan Altima entered the intersection on a solid red light. At the same time, a Buick Encore was traveling east on Central Avenue, SE and entered the intersection on a solid red light. As both vehicles entered the intersection, the Nissan collided with the front of the Buick. After the collision, the driver of the Buick fled the scene on foot. The driver and the rear passenger of the Nissan were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The front passenger of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital, where after all lifesaving efforts failed was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 43-year-old Damien Dempsey, of Southeast.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24091986

###