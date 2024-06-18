Hawai‘i Marine Affairs Committee, Plotting a course for our future
Governor Josh Green, M.D. (left) and David Karl (right) in the Executive Chambers following initial discussions of the Advisory Committee on Marine Affairs in late April 2024.
There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,451 in the last 365 days.
Governor Josh Green, M.D. (left) and David Karl (right) in the Executive Chambers following initial discussions of the Advisory Committee on Marine Affairs in late April 2024.