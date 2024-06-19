Art to Go-Go Village Highlights the Vibrance & Talent of the Anacostia Neighborhood at the 32nd Annual Giant BBQ Battle
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 32nd Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (Giant BBQ Battle) returns to historic Pennsylvania Avenue on June 22-23, promising an immersive celebration of all things barbecue, live entertainment, contests, and more. Set against the backdrop of one of the nation's largest barbecue competitions, the Art to Go-Go Village promises an unparalleled experience for attendees, featuring an eclectic mix of interactive exhibits, live performances, and mouthwatering cuisine.
Amidst the aroma of smoky barbecue and the beat of live music, visitors to the Art to Go-Go Village will discover a treasure trove of cultural experiences in celebration of Washington, DC’s rich culture and music scene, including:
120 foot interactive Art to Go-Go Village
Go-Go Mobile Museum
360 Photo Booth
Spoken Word to Go-Go Finale
Creative Collective Art Gallery
The Dap Project Photography Show
The Pepsi Lay’s DC Go-Go Stage
Pepsi Future Chef Recipe Award Ceremonies
Mumbo Sauce Competition
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
Southeast to Meta Universe Virtual Reality
Live Painting
The Bridge Spot featuring Plum Good
"We are thrilled to bring back the Art to Go-Go Village as part of this year's Giant BBQ Battle" said Ashley Templeton, Marketing and Program Manager for the Anacostia Business Improvement District. "Our activation and interactives showcase the Arts & Culture District’s commitment to celebrating the vibrant artistic landscape of our city and provide a platform for local talent to shine, especially talent East of the River.”
Experience the ultimate celebration of art, music, and barbecue at the 32nd Annual BBQ Battle on historic Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Street NW, Washington, DC, on Saturday, June 22 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday, June 23, 2024 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). For the full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit BBQDC.com.
About the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle:
The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, now in its 32nd year, is America’s premier Food and Music Festival. The Giant BBQ Battle has celebrated food, music, and community in our nation’s capital each summer since 1993, raising millions of dollars for DC community organizations and charities.
About Giant:
Since opening its first location over 88 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies and 28 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 162 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.
About Art to Go-Go:
Art to Go-Go (powered by the Anacostia BID) is Washington DC’s official Arts & Culture District established in Historic Anacostia in 2022 as pronounced by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The mission of the Arts & Culture District is to energize the art ecosystem by strengthening creative infrastructure, increase public access to creative activities, integrate creative resources into civic development and sustain creative workers and businesses to showcase that DC is a cultural capital. In addition, Art to Go-Go focuses investment in transformational placemaking and environmental design with art at its core to create unique, clean and safe spaces for our communities.
About Anacostia BID:
The Anacostia Business Improvement District supplements existing DC government services and programs, enhances street cleaning, sponsors special events, and advocates for stakeholders. The BID's goal is simple: maintaining a thriving, safe, clean, vibrant commercial and arts district. The Anacostia BID is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization.
