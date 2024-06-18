MDC Little River Conservation Area temporarily closed June 25 – 27 due to construction

Body

KENNETT, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Little River Conservation Area (CA) in Dunklin and Pemiscot counties will be temporarily closed from 3 p.m. June 25 to June 27 due to entrance road construction starting ahead of schedule.

MDC Construction Administration Manager Tim Anderson said the considerable size of the deliveries, the duration of the project, and ensuring safety are reasons for the temporary area-wide closure.

“The footings for the bridge have already been poured, which means we are progressing quickly,” said Anderson. “Now we need to allow room for the arrival of bridge delivery trucks to maneuver easily and to have positioned on-site prior to construction beginning early next week.”

MDC recognizes the inconvenience of this closure. The area will be reopened as soon as possible, weather dependent.

Little River CA is located five miles east of Kennett on Highway 412.

